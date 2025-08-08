Jenna Ortega Fostered Chinchillas And Adopted A Dog While Filming Wednesday

Jenna Ortega has revealed that she fostered chinchillas and adopted a dog while filming Wednesday season two.

In addition to her work as the titular Wednesday Addams, Ortega is known for roles in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Scream (2022), X, and Death of a Unicorn. She also appeared in the CW Network and Disney Channel shows Jane the Virgin and Stuck in the Middle as a teenager.

Ortega discussed filming season two of the award-winning Netflix show Wednesday, her appearance on SNL50: The Anniversary Special earlier this year, and the positive impact of adopting a dog during a recent appearance on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The actor visited an animal sanctuary while filming in Ireland in order to pet a cow. She described the interaction as “really great” and the cow as “really nice.” When Meyers produced a photo of Ortega petting the cow, she said, “I look happy in that, but I was jumping inside.”

Ortega fostered three chinchillas she met at the sanctuary, “a mother and two sons” named Alma, Donald, and Basil, and said that she “raised them into strong young men.” She also met a heavily pregnant dog, and said that she hoped she would be able to meet the puppies.

“There was this runt in the litter who had a bad eye. She was, like, going blind, she was always sick, and just really ill, and I knew she needed me, so I took her as well,” said Ortega.

Jenna Ortega and dogs

Stills Press / Alamy Stock Jenna Ortega said that she plans to foster the same chinchillas when she goes back to Ireland for Wednesday season three

Ortega told Meyers that she would be returning to Ireland to film Wednesday season three and plans to foster the same chinchillas while she’s there. When asked by Meyers whether she feels a dog has improved her life, Ortega replied, “definitely.” She continued, “Being able to walk in somewhere and be welcomed by an animal has been really really wonderful.”

In an interview for BuzzFeed Celeb in 2024, Ortega said that she would “love to have a dog,” and described herself as a “huge animal person.” She has said that she is currently a pescatarian, and that she was previously “vegan for a really long time.”

