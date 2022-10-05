Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink Says ‘Everyone Should Consider’ A Vegan Lifestyle

Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink has urged people to consider going vegan as she stars in a new campaign with Stella McCartney.

In a series of promotional images for Stella McCartney’s winter collection, Sink is seen wearing pieces constructed from organic cotton and forest-friendly viscose. Handbags made using mushroom mycelium leather also feature heavily in the campaign.

The collection does also include regenerative (albeit non-vegan) wool.

Twenty-year-old Sink has been vegan for six years, following encouragement from former co-star and fellow Texas native Woody Harrelson.

“I switched to a plant-based diet when I was 14 years old,” she told GLAMOUR. “I had a lot of great vegan influences in my life, and was really inspired to try it out myself.”

“Everyone should consider it. It can be pretty intimidating at first, but just take it day by day. Every little choice counts!”

Sink had previously considered herself incapable of turning vegan, owing to her family being “big meat-eaters.” But she has since become a vocal voice in the plant-based community.

‘A shared sense of empathy’

McCartney revealed to GLAMOUR that Sink was a natural choice as a brand ambassador.

“I think that we have so much in common in our love of nature and Earth’s animals, but also a shared sense of empathy and ethics in how we live our lives,” the lifelong vegetarian stated.

“I’m so inspired by Sadie’s youth and yet her maturity in her ability as an actor. This is just the start of her career and she has so much more to give!”

The sustainable fashion designer went on to joke that she sees a lot of herself in Sink, and not just because they have auburn hair.

Stella McCartney putting her money where her mouth is

In August, McCartney launched a new $200 million sustainable businesses investment fund. Called the SOS Fund, it has already boosted vegan leather start-up Bolt Threads, which supplies McCartney with mushroom-based material for her collections.

Alongside fiscal interests, McCartney has also just unveiled her self-titled skincare line, STELLA. The latest in a slew of celebrities to embark on a beauty range, she has developed a refillable three-product collection that is certified cruelty-free and vegan.

The skincare was in development for two years. This was to fully explore non-toxic, sustainable ingredients, and environmentally conscious packaging options.