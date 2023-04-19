 Adidas Debuts Vegan Mickey And Minnie Sneakers To Mark 100 Years Of Disney
Fashion Lifestyle

Adidas Releases Vegan Mickey And Minnie Sneakers To Mark 100 Years Of Disney

Unlike previous versions, the new Adidas sneakers contain no animal leather

By

2 Minutes Read

All-white vegan Adidas x Disney Samba sneakers with Mickey Mouse motifs, with a blurred image of Mickey and Minnie in the background Disney imagery is understated on the vegan Adidas Samba sneakers - Media Credit: Plant Based News

To celebrate its 100-year anniversary, Disney has collaborated with Adidas to release two vegan Samba shoes featuring both Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Originally designed for soccer players in 1949, the Samba sneaker is traditionally made with kangaroo leather. However, this has been swapped for a synthetic upper. Interior leather and suede trims have also been substituted for cruelty-free alternatives. 

A pair of all-white Adidas Samba vegan trainers with Disney's Minnie Mouse's hand on the heel
Adidas Subtle nods and color accents feature on Disney’s Samba designs

Disney x Adidas Samba design details

The Mickey shoes feature a monochrome graphic of the character on the tongue, as well as black outlines around Adidas’ signature serrated three-stripe design. An image of Mickey’s gloved hand appears on the heel panel, to finish the look.

Similarly, the Minnie Sambas showcase a red shadow around the three stripes and a gloved hand with a red polka-dot bow on the heel. A red Adidas tongue label completes the design.

In place of the standard suede toe cap, both versions now showcase a felted-style material.

Adidas embraces vegan sneakers

As one of the largest global sneaker manufacturers, Adidas is no stranger to vegan shoe releases. It has previously unveiled leather-free football boots, plus vegan versions of its classic Stan Smith and Superstar designs.

However, the brand is now under increasing pressure to permanently remove kangaroo leather from its supply chain. This comes as Puma and Nike pledged to use synthetic materials for their premium football lines going forward. Both cited better performance and sustainability credentials as being instrumental to their decision.

Adidas is yet to announce a similar move. Instead, it has seemingly doubled-down on its use of kangaroo leather. The brand recently confirmed that it will use the material through 2024. 

The new Disney x Adidas sneakers will drop in the UK on April 25 at 11pm BST, priced at £85. They will be available in the US from April 27 at 3am EDT, for $100.

Tagged

adidas

disney

shoes

sneakers
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton

Related Posts

McDonald's fries, which are only vegan in some countries in the world
Food
Are McDonald’s Fries Vegan?

3 minutes to read

Slabs of red meat being handled by a butcher
Health & Fitness
Malaysians Told To Eat Less Meat To Stave Off Chronic Diseases

3 minutes to read

A man in a hazmat suit vaccinating chickens against bird flu
Health & Fitness
Woman In China Becomes First Human To Die From H3N8 Bird Flu

2 minutes to read

A man sat on a bed clutching his back in pain
Health & Fitness
Plant-Based Diet May Help Fibromyalgia Symptoms, Study Finds

2 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active