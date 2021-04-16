Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sportswear giant adidas is launching a new range of its iconic Stan Smith sneakers made from vegan mushroom leather.

The brand has partnered with Bolt Threads – which creates a cruelty-free leather called Mylo using renewable mycelium.

The new Stan Smith sneakers are not yet available to buy. However, their outer upper, perforated three stripes, heel tab overlay, and branding are all made with Mylo – the midsole is made with natural rubber.

Adidas’ vegan mushroom leather

Moreover, Amy Jones Vaterlaus is the Global Head of Future at adidas. She said: “The introduction of mylo is a major step forward in our bold ambition to help end plastic waste.

“As a planet, we must learn to work with nature rather than against it. And, put our efforts into finding innovative solutions that are created responsibly with resources that renew at a sustainable pace.

“We [will] continue to explore the possibilities in material innovation.”

Moreover, Jamie Bainbridge is the VP of Product at Bolt Threads. She said the brand is ‘thrilled’ to be working with adidas.

“By creating the iconic Stan Smith with a Mylo material upper, adidas is demonstrating the far-reaching potential of this innovative material,” Bainbridge added.

“Mylo has the strength and performance it does today thanks to the guidance and deep technical expertise of the adidas team in making great footwear.”