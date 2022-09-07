Kate Moss on the red carpet Kate Moss has launched a new vegan skincare and wellness range - Media Credit: London Entertainment / Alamy Stock Photo
Kate Moss Launches Vegan Skincare And Wellness Brand

The model has launched a new vegan and cruelty-free brand called Cosmoss

Kate Moss has launched a new beauty and wellness brand featuring vegan skincare and “mood-boosting” tea.

In an announcement posted to Instagram, the new line, called Cosmoss, was described as “soulful, sensual, self-aware.” The post adds that it offers “self-care created for life’s modern journeys.”

The collection is said to be vegan and cruelty-free (although it is unclear if it is certified), and sustainably sourced. It features perfume, face moisturizer, CBD-infused pro-collagen oil drops, face cleanser, and herbal tea. 

The herbal tea bags are retailing at £20, while the CBD facial oil costs £105. The perfume will set you back £120. 

Moss intends customers to use products as part of the three “rituals” of Dawn, Day, and Dusk.

“A story of reconnection from soul to surface. There is a magic to Cosmoss and I can’t wait for you all to uncover it, just as I did,” she said in a statement. 

Moss decided to create the brand during the pandemic, and it took two-and-a-half years to develop.

Celebrities enter the vegan beauty industry

Moss isn’t the first celebrity to tap into the ever-growing vegan beauty industry, which is forecast to be worth $26.16 billion by 2030. 

Last year, Kylie Jenner announced that her cruelty-free line Kylie Cosmetics would also be going fully vegan. She also owns a vegan skincare brand called Kylie Skin.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, also has her own vegan skincare brand. SKKN BY KIM features cleansers, toners, serums, and more.

More recently, Ariana Grande announced her vegan God is a Woman beauty line, which is made with sustainably sourced ingredients. 

