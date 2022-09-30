Rimmel London Is Now Certified Cruelty-Free By Leaping Bunny

Rimmel is now a fully certified cruelty-free brand, following approval from nonprofit Cruelty-Free International’s (CFI) Leaping Bunny Programme.

The accreditation covers every product produced under the Rimmel banner. Present in over 80 countries, the portfolio is large. As per CFI’s rules, in-depth auditing was conducted across the whole range, which Rimmel reportedly welcomed.

The Coty-owned cosmetics brand has committed to ongoing independent audits of its entire supply chain. This is necessary to remain a verified cruelty-free manufacturer.

“At Coty, we know that consumers don’t want to make trade-offs; they want accessible, kind and cruelty-free beauty,” Stefano Curti, Coty’s chief brand’s officer, consumer beauty, said in a statement.

“Rimmel stands for a better kind of beauty for all, and I’m thrilled that it has achieved Leaping Bunny approval. We are proud to stand with Cruelty Free International in its aim to end animal testing in the cosmetics industry,” he concluded.

A beauty giant hops on board the cruelty-free trend

Coty has worked with CFI since 2018 and including Rimmel, now has four brands certified by the Leaping Bunny Programme. Alongside Rimmel, Manhattan and Risqué both just gained approval. Covergirl led the way with certification back in 2018.

“We began our partnership with Coty in 2018, and I’m delighted to enter the next phase of that with Leaping Bunny approval for Rimmel, Manhattan and Risqué,” Michelle Thew, CEO of Cruelty-Free International, said in a statement.

“It’s such an important time for Coty and major brands like these to demonstrate their commitment to a beauty industry based on kinder science. Welcome to the Leaping Bunny family!”

Coty claims that it is vigorously fighting to end animal testing across the entire cosmetics sector. In its Against Animal Testing Policy, it states that it continues to work closely with CFI, to gain Leaping Bunny approval for more of its brands.

Official accreditation for Kylie Cosmetics, the highly successful and influential brand Coty bought from Kylie Jenner in 2020, would be a high-profile addition to the Leaping Bunny Programme. However, no plans have been announced to date.

More cruelty-free and vegan beauty lines

It’s been a busy year for skincare and beauty launches, with multiple big names showcasing cruelty-free and vegan lines.

Stella McCartney recently debuted her STELLA range; a minimalist approach to skincare made with animal-free ingredients and certified by the Leaping Bunny Programme. However, the fashion designer is in the minority as most other celebrity launches haven’t had cruelty-free accreditation.

Ariana Grande’s God is a Woman skincare line is yet to be Leaping Bunny approved. Her prior perfume releases do carry the logo, leading to speculation that her skincare will follow.

Similarly, Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs and Kim Kardashian’s SKKN, another Coty brand, both claim to be vegan and cruelty-free. But neither carries official cruelty-free certification.

Earlier this year, Rimmel launched its new vegan Kind & Free range. Every product avoids fragrance, mineral oils, and animal-derived ingredients, while also being cruelty-free.