Vegan ‘Seafood’ Brand Secures Big Investment On ‘Shark Tank’

A new vegan “seafood” alternative caused a lucrative splash on episode four of the latest season of ABC’s Shark Tank. Fysh Foods, a vegan brand creating sustainable and vegan takes on salmon, tuna, and yellowtail, appeared on the long-running show looking for investment to expand the company.

Read more: Black-Owned Plant-Based Meat Brand Lands $300,000 Investment On ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’

Cofounders Zoya Biglary, an established chef, and Alix Traeger, who formerly wrote for BuzzFeed Tasty, aim to create a healthier and sustainable alternative to fish with their products containing iron, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Biglary writes on the Fysh Foods website that, as someone who doesn’t eat raw fish, she wanted to plug the gap she found at her favorite restaurants. “I believe non-fish eaters deserve more than just avocado rolls and random assorted veggies. So, I created Fysh,” she wrote.

“Fysh contains the cleanest plant-based ingredients without the use of any food coloring, soy, or chemicals. It’s the most sustainable option in the seafood aisle — without having to worry about mercury, parasites or microplastics. It’s also freaking delicious.”

Read more: What Is Vegan Seafood, Is It Healthy, And What Brands Are Best?

A healthier and more sustainable option

Rather than going straight for the financial jugular, Biglary and Taeger took the opportunity to highlight issues blighting the seafood industry, such as pollution and overfishing, and offering that plant-based alternative brands such as Fysh Foods are the sustainable solution.

The series regular Sharks declined to invest in Fysh Foods, but it was with guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky that Fysh Foods got what it came for on the show. Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks, offered USD $150,000 for a 40 percent stake. After negotiating, they agreed on $150,000 for 30 percent, providing Fysh Foods with the money required to expand operations.

Read more: Wicked Kitchen Just Bought A Second Vegan Seafood Company