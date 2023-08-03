 Canadian Vegan ‘Seafood’ Company Raises $26M In Seed Round
Business Other News

Canadian Vegan ‘Seafood’ Company Raises $26M In Seed Round

Konscious Foods aims to launch at nearly 5,000 stores by the end of 2023

By

3 Minutes Read

Vegan sushi from plant-based seafood start-up Konscious Foods Konscious Foods makes realistic plant-based "seafood" products - Media Credit: Konscious Foods
Your ad here?

Advertisement

A Canadian company specializing in realistic “seafood” alternatives has just raised $26 million in a seed funding round. 

Konscious Foods creates plant-based tuna, salmon, and more. It specializes in frozen realistic seafood alternatives, and stocks sushi rolls, poke bowls, and onigiri stuffed rice snacks, among others. These are available to buy in upmarket stores in the US and Canada, including Whole Foods Market.

Konscious Foods plans to use the seed money to grow its retail and food service presence. It is expected that its products will be available in 4,500 stores by the end of the year. 

The company was set up in 2023 by Yves Potvin, a classically trained French chef who started popular plant-based brand Gardein. “This investment validates our excitement about the demand – and critical need – for seafood made from plants,” Potvin said in a statement. “With the rising demand for fish, and subsequent overfishing crisis, we feel it is crucial to have better-for-you, better-for-the-world seafood options that don’t sacrifice taste or texture.

“The funds will allow us to focus on sales and marketing efforts as we expand distribution across North America and continue our goal of making sustainable, delicious plant-based food widely accessible.”

Vegan sushi from plant-based seafood start-up Konscious Foods
Konscious Konscious products are currently available to buy in Whole Foods

The problem with ‘seafood’

As well as being cruel (around two trillion fish are farmed and killed for food each year), the “seafood” industry is also hugely unsustainable and a key contributor to the climate crisis

Experts have stated that the ocean could be severely depleted of fish by 2048. This is largely due to industrial fishing. Modern fishing techniques often use huge weighted nets (known as bottom trawlers) to catch as many fish as possible. These can be hundreds of meters long and wide. They will catch any fish in their path (as well as unintended species like dolphins and turtles, known as “bycatch”).

Coral reefs, which are vital to the health of the ocean and our planet, are destroyed by industrial fishing. The fishing nets often blast coral reefs if they’re in their path, but they also have an indirect impact. Coral reefs depend on herbivorous fish to keep them healthy. This is partly because they feed on the algae that grows on them. When these fish are taken from the ocean en masse in these nets, it disrupts the entire ecosystem, and leaves the coral reefs unhealthy and susceptible to damage. 

The rising popularity of vegan fish

When compared to other meat alternatives, the vegan fish market has been relatively slow. It’s thought, however, that there will be a boom in popularity of plant-based “seafood” in the coming years. 

A report published last year predicted that the global vegan fish market would rise to £1.3 billion by 2031. It was valued at just $41 million in 2021. A number of well-known vegan companies, including Wicked Kitchen, are investing in the space – and it’s not just plant-based brands getting in on the action. Well-known tinned fish brand John West recently released a vegan version of its tuna, in a move described as a “major milestone.”

Tagged

business

canada

food launch

investment

seafood

vegan seafood
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

A vegan steak at Charley's steakhouse in Florida
Alternative Protein
Florida Steakhouse Chain Becomes ‘First In US’ To Sell Vegan Steak

3 minutes to read

Vegan celebrity Alan Cumming posts naked for PETA with a lettuce
Celebrities
‘I’m The Vegan Option’: Alan Cumming Gets Naked For PETA

3 minutes to read

A person walking past a Sainsbury's billboard for pork in partnership with the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021
Business
Report Finds Tesco, Sainsbury’s And More Guilty Of Greenwashing

3 minutes to read

Joe Biden speaking at COP27, which sparked backlash for serving non-vegan meat products
Environment
COP28 ‘Will Serve Mostly Vegan Food’ Following Backlash

3 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active