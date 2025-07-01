X
Vegan Marathoner To Run Length Of UK For His 60th Birthday

Bob Yates has been vegan for six years and credits the diet with improving his energy levels, recovery speed, and performance

A vegan runner is celebrating his 60th birthday by traveling the length of the UK.

Bob Yates, a vegan runner from the south west of England, is participating in RUN BRITANNIA. The fully supported event runs from Land’s End in western Cornwall to John o’ Groats in north-eastern Scotland, the “holy grail of UK adventures,” organized by Rat Race Events. Yates started on May 28 and will complete the 1,000-mile run by July 3.

Yates intends the achievement to be both a personal milestone and a testament to the plant-based diet, which he believes gives him strength and stamina. Inspired by Veganuary, he adopted a vegan diet six years ago and saw improved energy levels, recovery time, and overall performance after learning about plant-based fueling, nutrition, and endurance.

“When I tell people I’m running 1,000 miles at 60, they’re surprised. When I add that I’m vegan, they’re puzzled and wonder how my diet will give me enough energy to fuel me from one end of the UK to the other,” explained Yates. “But the truth is, my vegan diet has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made – for my health, the planet, and animals.”

His participation in RUN BRITANNIA is the culmination of months of training, including several marathons and ultra-marathons, which are races longer than 26.2 miles. To run 1,000 miles by July 3, Yates will need to run an average of approximately 27 miles per day. 

Yates also aims to raise £10,000 for Humanity Direct, a Durham-based charity that provides safe, life-saving surgeries and medical care in Uganda and around the world. He said, “I wanted this run to mean more than just personal achievement.”

Vegan runners, diets, and health

Photo shows vegan runner Bob Yates posing with the sign at Land's End that shows 874 miles to John O'Groats
Supplied Vegan runner Bob Yates will complete his route from Cornwall to Scotland in July

Yates is not the only athlete to find that a plant-based diet influences performance and recovery. Last month, leading Austrian track star and vegan of more than seven years Andreas Vojta took silver in the Wings For Life World Run by running 42 miles in just over four hours.

Meanwhile, 87-year-old runner and fundraiser Paul Youd is aiming to complete 100 ultramarathons before his 100th birthday. Much like Yates, Youd reported a significant improvement in his overall health after adopting a vegan diet and getting physically active.

