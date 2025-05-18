Vegan Runner Takes Silver In 2025’s Wings For Life World Run

Vegan runner Andreas Vojta came second in 2025’s Wings For Life World Run earlier this month.

WFL World Run has a unique format without a predetermined distance or running time. Instead, participants of all abilities start at the same time and run until they are caught by the “Catcher Car” – either in person or digitally. The overall winners are the last to be caught, which means they run the furthest and fastest.

Vojta took silver in this year’s WFL with a distance of 68,54km (just over 42 miles) in four hours and nine minutes. Jo Fukuda from Japan won the race with a distance of 71,67km, while the UK’s Jake Barraclough took third place with 67,86 km. WFL World Run 2025 had a total of 310,719 participants and raised €8.6 million for Spinal Cord Research.

Vojta is the leading Austrian track runner. He holds records for the national indoor and outdoor 1000 metres, and has qualified for both the Olympics and the World Championships. In April, Vojta completed the Vienna marathon with a time of 2:15:01. He has been a vegan since 2018 and regularly posts on social media about plant-based sweets with the hashtag #candycheck.

‘There is such a great range of plant foods’

Supplied Andreas Vojta is one of many high-profile vegan athletes

Speaking to Great Vegan Athletes, Vojta previously said that he became vegan primarily for ethical and environmental reasons, though afterwards noticed that his food choices became healthier. He also said that “vegan means vegan,” with “no exceptions,” even while traveling.

“I try to eat a wide variety of food, and when you become vegan, you find out there is such a great range of plant foods you never even tried before,” said Vojta. “I would say my main formula is: whole grains, legumes, veggies, and nuts and seeds – and all kinds of fruits for a snack.”

A recent study found that vegan diets are just as good at synthesizing muscle fibers as omnivorous ones, while separate research from 2024 indicates that vegan protein options have the same muscle and health benefits as meat and animal products. Around the world, a growing number of athletes are talking about the benefits of eating plant-based diets.

