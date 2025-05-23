‘What I Eat In A Day As A Vegan Runner’

Vegan runner Hellah Sidibe, who runs the HellahGood YouTube channel, recently shared a video showcasing the meal plan he eats on high mileage days. In the video, he offers an inside look at the plant-based meals that fuel his intense training schedule – often including daily runs of 15 to 35 miles. A former professional soccer player and the first Black man to run across the US unsupported, Sidibe has become a respected figure in both the running and vegan communities. His approach to food is grounded in simplicity, consistency, and performance.

In the video, Sidibe walks viewers through a typical day of eating when he’s logging high mileage. He doesn’t rely on elaborate meals or specialty products – instead, he leans on high-carb, whole food staples that are quick to prepare, easy to digest, and loaded with nutrients to help power his endurance training. The meal plan includes three key meals, plus snacks and hydration that support muscle recovery, energy balance, and electrolyte replenishment.

Breakfast: oatmeal with oat milk, banana, and agave

Sidibe starts his day with a bowl of oatmeal made with oat milk, sliced banana, and agave syrup. “I like it basic, I’m a basic guy…and it gets me pretty full,” he says. This simple combination provides a solid foundation for endurance fueling.

Oats are rich in complex carbohydrates and soluble fiber, especially beta-glucans, which help regulate blood sugar levels and support cardiovascular health. For runners, oats offer long-lasting energy and support glycogen replenishment.

Bananas are a key source of potassium, an electrolyte that helps prevent muscle cramps and supports nerve function. This high-carb, low-fat breakfast is ideal for sustained performance and recovery.

Snack/lunch: bagels with vegan cream cheese or peanut butter and jelly

Midday, Sidibe opts for something quick and carb-heavy like bagels topped with vegan cream cheese or peanut butter and jelly. “It keeps me having something in my stomach,” he explains. “And it’s easy to make on the go as well because I’m always on the go every day.”

Bagels provide a dense source of refined carbohydrates, perfect for quick energy between training sessions. Vegan cream cheese contributes fat and flavor, while peanut butter adds protein and healthy monounsaturated fats. The inclusion of jelly ensures a balance of sugars for fast-access fuel.

This meal is especially beneficial for athletes who are moving throughout the day and need calories that are quick to prepare and easy to digest.

Dinner: rice bowl with Impossible meat, avocado, hummus, and kimchi

YouTube/HellahGood This rice bowl is packed with protein and fiber

For dinner, Sidibe puts together a hearty bowl of white rice, Impossible plant-based meat, avocado, hummus, and kimchi. He calls it his “go-to favorite right now.”

Rice provides fast-digesting carbohydrates to restore glycogen stores after long runs. Impossible meat adds plant-based protein and iron, both of which are essential for muscle repair and oxygen transport. Avocados supply heart-healthy fats, potassium, and fiber, which help reduce inflammation and support cardiovascular health.

Hummus, made from chickpeas, is another protein and fiber source, contributing iron and folate for energy production. Kimchi, a fermented food, supports gut health through beneficial probiotics that aid digestion and nutrient absorption – important for athletes with high caloric needs.

Sidibe’s meal plan is built on accessible, whole food ingredients that pack a nutritional punch. He doesn’t overcomplicate the process – his focus is on foods that feel good and keep him going. “I need all these carbs, all this protein – everything yes that makes me feel good, energized, and keep pushing,” he says.

You can find more recipes and running content on the HellahGood YouTube channel.