‘What I Eat After Running 50km As A Vegan’

Maya Leinenbach, the creator behind the Fitgreenmind YouTube channel, recently shared what she likes to eat after running 50km.

She’s known for posting relaxed, food-focused vlogs where she makes plant-based eating feel easy and enjoyable. In this video, she walks viewers through a full day of meals and snacks designed to help her body recover. Throughout the video, Leinenbach shows that it’s perfectly possible to fuel an active lifestyle on a plant-based lifestyle – and it doesn’t require a huge amount of effort or complex ingredients.

From a protein-packed breakfast to a cozy homemade soup. Here’s what she eats after running 50km, why she eats it, and what she learns along the way.

Make the recipes at home

Breakfast: simple, high-protein fuel

Leinenbach starts her day with her usual go-to breakfast: a quick mix of wheat flakes, cinnamon-flavored vegan protein powder, and plant milk. She explains that she can’t eat oats, so this serves as her regular base. She adds a generous amount of cinnamon and finishes the bowl with a sliced persimmon and a spoonful of vanilla almond butter.

Even after running 55 kilometers the day before, she says: “I’m feeling quite well… not sore yet.” The breakfast is high in protein and carbohydrates, ideal for recovery after endurance exercise.

Lunch: tofu wrap with sweet-and-savory yogurt sauce

For lunch, she prepares what she calls her “hyperfixation” meal – a tofu-based curry-style wrap. She chops tofu into small cubes and sautés them in oil with tomato paste, salt, and her allrounder spice mix. The tofu is combined with a tangy sauce made from vegan yogurt, lemon juice, and agave.

“It’s my favorite at the moment,” she says, noting that the meal is both flavorful and filling. The combination offers protein, fat, and a balance of sweet and savory flavors.

Snack: quick cinnamon roll

Later in the day, Leinenbach needs something warm and sweet. She makes a single-serve cinnamon roll in the air fryer. The dough includes flour, baking powder, vanilla sugar, plant milk, and oil. For the filling, she mixes butter, sugar, and cinnamon.

After just ten minutes in the air fryer, the result is soft and caramelized. “I should make that more often,” she says, impressed by how easy and quick it is.

Dinner: garden veggie curry and air-fried tofu

YouTube/ Fitgreenmind This garden veg curry is comforting and nourishing

Dinner is a simple curry made with vegetables from her garden. She sautés onion, garlic, and ginger, then adds spices before tossing in the vegetables. Coconut milk and water create the base of the curry.

Meanwhile, she prepares her go-to tofu. She tosses chunks of tofu with oil, spices, and cornstarch, then air-fries them for ten minutes. She finishes them with a sauce like barbecue or teriyaki and cooks for another five minutes. “Everyone loves this tofu,” she says.

She also shares a tip for curry-making: “If you feel like it’s missing something, add some sweetness and acidity.”

You can find more of Leinenbach‘s videos on the Fitgreenmind YouTube Channel.

