X
Culture Other News Sport

Vegan Athlete Wins Women’s Pro Figure At World Championships

Maddie McConnell has triumphed once again

By

(updated )

3 Minutes Read

Vegan bodybuilder Maddie McConnell competing stage in a bikini Maddie McConnell is part of the Vegan Strong Plantbuilt team - Media Credit: Doug Swaim

Vegan bodybuilder Maddie McConnell recently became this year’s World Natural Bodybuilding Federation (WNBF) Women’s Pro Figure World Champion.

Read more: British Olympic Team To Promote Plant-Based Eating To Kids, Parents, And Teachers

McConnell competed at this year’s WNBF World Championships in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 24, where she took home first place in the Women’s Pro Figure category. This is the second time she has held the title of Figure World Champion after a previous win in 2022.

Vegan bodybuilder Maddie McConnell wearing a black tank top with the words "Plant Based" on it
Robert Williams Maddie McConnell follows an entirely plant-based diet

Speaking to Great Vegan Athletes at the time, she said it was her “greatest achievement” so far. She added: “I love proving to others that you can still be a highly competitive athlete and achieve a winning physique without the use of drugs [steroids] or animal products.”

McConnell competed at the OCB Pro Yorton Cup in September of this year, where she placed first out of 33 Women’s Pro Figure competitors, winning a USD $5,000 prize.

Read more: Vegan Athlete Group Unveils High Protein Meal Plan

Plants have ‘all the protein you need’

The all-vegan Vegan Strong Plantbuilt team in front of a huge US flat competing at Mr. America
Supplied Maddie McConnell is just one of the vegan bodybuilders on the Vegan Strong Plantbuilt team

In total, competitive bodybuilder McConnell holds professional status in figure, fit body, and bodybuilding. She is also a member of the Vegan Strong Plantbuilt team, a collective of elite, plant-based athletes spanning a range of strength-based disciplines.

McConnell has said that she went vegan in 2019 after meeting fellow pro card-holding bodybuilder Zack Belknap, who adopted a plant-based diet in 2016. Vegan athletes of all kinds are becoming increasingly common, with many individuals reporting improved performance and recovery once they swap animal-based ingredients for plants.

McConnell recently told Viva! about her go-to meals during “prep” for competition season, which typically include at least 30 grams of protein per portion. She highlighted tofu, seitan, fresh fruits, and vegan protein powders as staple ingredients in many of her meals.

Plant proteins have all the protein you need to be strong, healthy, and competitive,” added McConnell. “Plant protein is the best because it’s better for your health, better for the planet, and better for the animals.”

Read more: Vegan Athlete Takes Double Gold At World Arm Wrestling Championships

Tagged

athletes

bodybuilding

maddie mcconnell

news

plantbuilt

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active