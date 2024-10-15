Vegan Strong Team Wins 48 Gold Medals At Mr. America

The Vegan Strong Plantbuilt team took home 55 medals, 48 of which were gold, at the Mr. America 2024 Sports Festival last weekend (October 11 to 13).

Leading the team’s medal wins was powerlifter Nick Squires, who won eight in total. He achieved a combined weight of 1,700 pounds, squatting 640 pounds, benching 385 pounds, and deadlifting 675 pounds. His teammate Katya Gorbacheva was the best female lifter, with a total of 1,005 pounds. She squatted 375 pounds, benched 210 pounds, and deadlifted 420 pounds.

Katya Gorbacheva/Instagram Katya Gorbacheva took home a medal in powerlifting

Elsewhere, the team took home seven medals in the strongman category: five gold, one silver, and one bronze. Ric Carroll won the Open Men’s Heavyweight, while Andrew Keys came out on top in Open Men’s Lightweight category. The kettlebell team also took home 17 medals, including 16 golds and 17 best-of-titles. In bodybuilding, Evelyn Santos won the Open bikini class.

The unstoppable rise of vegan athletes

PlantBuilt was established in 2012 with the goal of promoting a plant-based lifestyle through competitive sports. The organization is composed of vegan athletes from around the world who compete in various disciplines such as bodybuilding, CrossFit, powerlifting, kettlebell sport, Strongman, and Olympic weightlifting.

Popular culture often portrays vegans as being weak and lacking in protein, but a growing number of hugely successful athletes are challenging this stereotype. PlantBuilt seeks to show that plant-based diets are not just adequate, but optimal for peak athletic performance. The team also raises awareness about the ethical, environmental, and health benefits of a plant-based diet.

“As more people see the success the Vegan Strong PlantBuilt team has at Mr. America and other competitions, they will realize that plant protein can take you to the elite levels of their sports,” said Giacomo Marchese, founder of PlantBuilt. “You can be a champion athlete and still be compassionate.”

