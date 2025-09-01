Vegan Bodybuilder Wins Overall Bikini Category At Tennessee Competition

Brooke Sellers, a vegan bodybuilder, became the Overall Bikini Champion at Tennessee’s 2025 NPC Knox Classic competition earlier this month.

According to NPC, the Bikini Category focuses on a strong “foundation of muscle” and conditioned core, rather than the muscle definition found in fitness and figure. In addition to winning the overall Bikini category, Sellers also took first place in Open Class D and Novice Class B.

Sellers has been vegan since 2018 and a competitive bodybuilder since 2022. She coaches other vegans online under the name Miss Meatless Muscle, and has worked with more than 600 clients. She co-hosts the Vegans Who Lift podcast with John Thomas, aka The Body Building Vegan, and created a high-protein cookbook.

Sellers told Plant Based News (PBN) that she stopped eating meat after deciding that “contributing to the suffering of animals” did not align with her values, and said that she sees competitive bodybuilding as a form of activism for the vegan community.

“When I started, I was told I could never compete or be a bodybuilder without animal products,” Sellers told PBN. “Proving that wrong has been more than a personal achievement. It’s about showing that you can succeed without meat or dairy and without contributing to animal suffering.”

Vegan athletes are more common than ever, including within bodybuilding and weightlifting. In July, vegan athlete Tom Butts became Britain’s strongest man within the 90kg category, and last year saw vegan bodybuilder Maddie McConnell become the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation Women’s Pro Figure World Champion.

Protein and being a vegan bodybuilder

Brooke Sellers Sellers told PBN that she views bodybuilding as a form of vegan activism

Earlier this year, a study found no difference in muscle fiber synthesis between people following an omnivorous diet and those following a vegan diet. The research indicates that eating meat and other animal products has no inherent benefit for muscle gains – contrary to popular belief – as long as a nutritious diet is followed.

“In a sport so centered on animal products, I’ve found there’s still room for vegans to thrive,” said Sellers. “I want people to see that you don’t have to give up your passions or dreams to be vegan. You can thrive, push boundaries, and succeed all while staying true to your values and your beliefs.”

