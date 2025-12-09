Vegan Camp Out Just Dropped The Artist Lineup For 2026, And It’s Stacked

Vegan Camp Out just announced its artist lineup for 2026.

Vegan Camp Out, the biggest and most international vegan festival in the world, is celebrating its 10th anniversary next year and is pulling out all the stops.

Here’s everything we know so far, including which artists are performing, which activists are speaking, where and when the fest is actually happening, how to book your tickets, and what else you can expect from the vegan event of the year.

Vegan Camp Out 2026: where and when

Vegan Camp Out Founder Jordan Martin has co-organized the festival with his sister Ellis Goodridge since 2021

The next Vegan Camp Out (VCO) is taking place from August 14th to 17th, 2026.

You can book your tickets for the festival right here, right now. Festival-goers will get to visit a brand new location for VCO 2026: Walesby Forest in Nottinghamshire.

Walesby Forest is a nearly 90-year-old outdoor activity center set within more than 250 acres of Sherwood Forest, right in the heart of Robin Hood country. “We’re heading to a brand new location again this year,” Vegan Camp Out director Jordan Martin told Plant Based News (PBN). “Walesby Forest is a beautiful venue that has so many great qualities to it, and will be the perfect setting for VCO moving forward.”

The full address for the event will be Vegan Camp Out, Walesby Forest, Nottinghamshire, NG22 9NG.

Those attending next year’s Vegan Camp Out will have the option of hiring conventional tents or Glamping options via Woodville Project, the latter of which are available furnished or unfurnished and as classic, deluxe, or suite packages.

Attendees will also have the option of hiring spa, hot tub, and sauna experiences, which are available now for a limited time only. The experiences are by Anthropos Spa, which provides sports, deep tissue, and Thai massages along with “tranquil” hot tubs and saunas, all of which will be located within the beautiful Walesby Forest site.

Vegan Camp Out 2026: who’s performing?

Vegan Camp Out JME, Earthling Ed, Zack Polanski, Akala, and more will perform at next year’s festival

As with previous years, Vegan Camp Out 2026 will feature yoga, parties, family activities, and some of the best vegan food the UK has to offer. (More on that to come in the new year.) The festival also features talks, performances, and music from world-class bands, musicians, and activists of all genres, backgrounds, and styles.

Next year’s VCO lineup includes sets from: JME, the rapper, producer, and songwriter whose real name is Jamie Adenuga; Akala, the award-winning rapper, author, and activist; Macka B, one of the UK’s most influential dancehall DJs and reggae artists; and Lincoln Barrett, AKA High Contrast, the gold-certified Welsh electronic music DJ.

In addition to music, VCO 2026 will feature talks from prominent figures like Green Party leader Zack Polanski, journalist and activist George Monbiot, metal vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, ALF founder Ronnie Lee, Earthling Ed, and many more.

The lineup also includes Bimini, an iconic drag performer – and spokesperson for vegan dating app Grazer – along with Diane Morgan, Doyle, Lou Sanders, Happy Pear, Henning Wehn, Kiri Pritchard-McClean, Peter Egan, Delilah Bon, Dr Mathew Nagra, Mic the Vegan, Michael Klaper, Raffaela Raab, aka The Militant Vegan, Feldi, Tobias Leenaert, aka The Vegan Strategist, Mel & Steve, Menkay, Jamie Logan; and Tally Spear, the vegan artist behind alt pop hits like ‘Where Do I Go From Here.’

“Vegan Camp Out turns 10 years old for our 2026 event. I can’t even believe it,” said Martin. “I’m so proud of the line-up we’ve booked, it’s incredibly diverse and has something for everyone, and celebrates our 10th anniversary perfectly.”

What to expect from Vegan Camp Out 2026’s food vendors

Vegan Camp Out Vegan Camp Out will announce 2026’s food vendors in the new year

Food options at Vegan Camp Out 2026 are yet to be announced (watch this space for more details), but festival-goers can get a good picture of what might be available by checking out some of the most popular vegan vendors from previous festivals.

Vegan Camp Out 2025, for example, featured a whopping 46 food vendors – including 16 that were brand new for this year – such as Purezza, Wholesome Junkies, What the Pitta, Livity, Chickenish, The No Catch Co, Panther M*lk, Happy Maki, The Hogless Roast, Stoked Vegan BBQ, and The Vegan Candy Man.

Meanwhile, Vegan Camp Out 2024 boasted Project D, Wholesome Junkies, What the Pitta, Doner Summer, Dappa, Livity, Osu Coconuts, Sgaia Foods, and Chickenish.

“We can’t wait to see you all for the 10th Vegan Camp Out,” Martin told PBN. “More news coming over the following months!”

