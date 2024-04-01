Full List Of Food Vendors Heading To Vegan Camp Out 2024

This is a sponsored post [what is this?]

Spring is officially here, the evenings are getting longer, and the weather is (almost) warming up. All this can only mean one thing: it’s officially time to get excited for festival season.

If you live in the UK, Vegan Camp Out (VCO) should definitely be on your 2024 festival line-up. Taking place on July 26-29, 2024, at Bicester Heritage in Oxfordshire, it’s set to feature huge names from the vegan and plant-based space. These include vegan educator Earthling Ed, naturalist Chris Packham, activist Genesis Butler, comedian Simon Amstell, and Drag Race star Bimini. There will also be musical performances from the likes of Kate Nash, P Money, and Macka B. VCO attendees can enjoy after parties, yoga classes, workshops, and – perhaps most excitingly – try an unbelievable array of vegan food.

The food at VCO is the stuff of legend. Each year, the festival features a diverse range of fully plant-based food from vendors across the country.

Red Images Photography (RIP) Vegan Camp Out is back!

“It’s always great to announce our food line-up to the world after months of curating a diverse and delicious array of tasty food options,” Jordan Martin, VCO director, told Plant Based News. “We have over 50 of the UK’s best vegan street food and restaurants coming to VCO this year. Including many of the obvious veterans but also a lot of new names that we will welcome to the festival for the first time.”

This year, there are a whopping 57 food vendors heading to the festival. Details of all the Vegan Camp Out food options can be found below.

Vegan Camp Out 2024 food vendors

Project D: This hugely popular donut brand will once again be bringing its tasty vegan range to the festival

Purezza: If you haven’t yet had the pleasure of trying Purezza, this all-vegan pizza brand is a must-visit

Wholesome Junkies: If you had a big night at one of the after parties and are craving a burger, Wholesome Junkies is the place to go

What the Pitta: An entirely vegan brand famed for its vegan kebabs, these put any meat version you may have eaten in the past to shame

Doner Summer: Another kebab specialist, Doner Summer also offers plant-based burgers

Dappa: We’ve got everything crossed the sun will be shining at the festival, and Dappa’s ice creams will be a perfect treat for hot weather

DÁPPA DÁPPA is a nut-based vegan ice cream brand

Livity: This hugely popular eater specializes in Jamaican and St Lucian cuisine, with an emphasis on healthy and whole foods ingredients

Osu Coconuts: As well as its plant-based meals, Osu offers whole coconuts to drink from – an ideal refreshing treat for any festival

Sgaia foods: Sgaia specializes in plant-based meats, including beef roasts and bacon rashers

Chickenish: If the words “vegan fried chicken” aren’t enough to get your rushing to Chickenish, we don’t know what to tell you

No Catch: A hugely popular VCO regular, No Catch will once again be bringing its vegan fish and chips to the festival

En Root: South London-based En Root is known for its all-vegan Indian cuisine

Happy Maki: Another old favorite, Happy Maki’s iconic sushi rolls are back for 2024

Happy Maki Happy Maki will be back at VCO for 2024

The Green Grill: Green Grill is known for its wide array of vegan burgers and hot dogs

More Plantae: This eatery specializes in organic, fresh, and whole foods-based vegan meals

Vegan Antics: This bakery is great to visit after a meal, as it specializes in cupcakes and other sweet treats

Hogless Roast: Exactly what it says on the tin – a vegan hog roast without the cruelty

Vice Burgers: Burger highlights include Peanut Butter BBQ and Cherry Bourbon BBQ

Vegan Filth: This vegan junk food eatery features burgers, fries, kebabs, and more

Shrubchester: Visit this stall for an array of unusual and innovative vegan foods

Vausages: These artisan vegan sausages will blow your mind (make sure to check out the “secret blue sauce”)

Vausages Make sure to try the “secret blue sauce” at Vausages

VGN Boulevard: This vegan junk food specialist offers Redefine Meat’s realistic vegan steak, among burgers, fries, and more

LICK: Another ice cream joint, make sure to check out LICK’s waffle cones

Sanctuary Coffee: This speciality coffee roaster raises money for animal sanctuaries through their sales, meaning you’ll be doing some good while indulging in your morning caffeine fix

Bamboo: A street food vendor specializing in Greek and Lebanese kebabs

No Fricken Chicken: This eatery specializes in vegan chicken dishes, as well as loaded fries

Vegan n’ Fries: Vegan chicken, kebabs, and other junk food can be found here, with dishes like salt and pepper fries on offer

Sloth and Sparrow: If you’re a hot dog fan, this should be your go-to. It has a wide range of innovative recipes on offer, as well as loaded fries

Wawin: For the Chinese food fans out there, this will be a welcome sight, with vegan takes on classic takeaway dishes

Dhils Grill: These vegan street food specialists will be offering vegan kebabs, burgers, and more

Vital Foodz: Self-described as “CariVEGAN,” these Caribbean dishes include vegan pepper steak, chickpea curry, and more

Yala: Dishes like chick’n shwarma and spicy “beef” kebabs are on offer here

The Vegan Street Diner: This eatery specializes in classic American-style hot dogs, a welcome sight for any junk food fan

Zest Kitchen: A wide array of food – from bao buns to nachos – on offer here

Ninas Taco Truck: This Mexican street food specialist offers tacos, burritos, and more

Plantugese: Plant-based takes on traditional Portuguese dishes can be found at this vendor

Red Tent Ethiopia: Ethiopian street food with a number of whole foods-based dishes

Bam Bam Vegan: A vegan pâtisserie serving a wide range of cakes, pastries, tarts, and more

Love is Churros: Specializing, as you’ve probably guessed, in vegan churros

Love Is Churros Love Is Churros sells completely plant-based churros

Yom: These “bowls for your soul” will be sure to warm you up in the chilly evenings

The Fruitory: Featuring fresh smoothies, juices, and more

Mel Tropical Kitchen: Here, you’ll find salads, wraps, and raw food

Say Cheese: An entirely plant-based mac and cheese stall

Soyahoy: Salad bowls, pastries, juices, cookies, and more feature here

Block Foods: Here, you’ll find a variety of different tofu-based dishes

The Good Grub: A variety of vegan takes on classic dishes, including fish and chips and fajitas

Divine Simpatico: Healthy dishes like salads and açai bowls, which will have you feeling refreshed after a long day of walking

Gourmet Poké: These plant-based poké bowls feature vegan meat and seafood alternatives

Vegan To You: This fully plant-based catering company offers a wide range of vegan cuisines

Tibetan Memories: Here, you’ll find Tibetan dishes like potato pea curry, spinach curry, and Momo dumplings

Garden Restaurant: Healthy foods and cold-press juices are complemented by sweet treats here

Mouthfull Kitchen: This Asian-style eatery serves a variety of buns (including mock duck and tofu), as well as sweet treats

Fluffs: These vegan pancakes will be a welcome addition to your mornings

Indo Vegan: This brand offers its own plant-based meats, as well as an array of other foods

Vummies: This is a vegan sweet shop offering a wide array of sugary snacks

Vegan Lane: This online vegan store offers a wide variety of plant-based sweets and other products

Hooked: Head to this vegan seafood brand for plant-based takes on salmon, tuna, and other fish dishes.

Fat Jay’s Waffle Co: Visit Fay Jay’s for some unbelievable vegan waffles

How can I get Vegan Camp Out Tickets?

If you fancy getting your hands on as many of these dishes as possible, you’ll be pleased to know that tickets to VCO 2024 are still available to buy (over 50 percent have sold, so you need to be quick).

For more information, visit the VCO website. You can also get payment plan tickets here. Visit here for more information on glamping, here for pre-pitched tent hire, and here for cabin / hut hire. Find out how to travel to the festival by coach here.

Vegan organization Viva! is once again partnering with Vegan Camp Out, and its director Juliet Gellatley is returning to do a talk at the festival.

“Viva! is delighted to partner Vegan Camp Out for the seventh year,” Gellatley said in a statement. “And 2024 is extra exciting, as it will be Viva!’s 30th anniversary! We will be going above and beyond in our celebrations, and we can’t wait for you to join us! A milestone in the vegan calendar, Vegan Camp Out is a momentous occasion. With its signature blend of top vegan entertainment and activism – not to mention incredible food, and speeches, we can’t wait to be a part of the revelry!”

* This is paid-for content. Funds from this article help Plant Based News continue to provide millions of people around the world with free content they know and love. We only work with brands we support and use ourselves.