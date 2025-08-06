Vegan Camp Out 2025: Location, Line-Up, And Everything You Need To Know

This is a sponsored article (what is this?)

Vegan Camp Out is now just a few weeks away, and 2025 looks set to be the festival’s biggest, boldest, and best year yet.

The UK’s largest vegan festival takes place over four unforgettable days of live music, DJs, talks, camping, meditation, yoga, family entertainment, afterparties, and – of course – an absolutely massive selection of some of the best plant-based food money can buy. This year, Vegan Camp Out is coming to a brand-new location – a magical woodland wonderland setting in Hertfordshire’s beautiful Bygrave Woods.

From line-up highlights to the full list of plant-based food vendors, here’s everything you need to know about Vegan Camp Out 2025.

Vegan Camp Out 2025 dates

The festival will be held later in the year than last year, from Friday, August 29, until Monday, September 1. And this year, for the first time ever, the festival is adding a bonus day on Thursday, August 28, with limited-capacity early arrival camping available for those who want to start the party early and get the best pitch.

Buy tickets for Vegan Camp Out 2025

Vegan Camp Out 2025 line-up

Alamy / Matt Crossick Sara Pascoe will make her first appearance at the festival

As always, Vegan Camp Out 2025 will feature a stellar line-up of activists, live performers, DJs, and big names in the vegan community. Headliners this year are plant-based recipe duo BOSH! (Henry Firth and Ian Theasby), known for their delicious and accessible plant-based food recipe videos, and comedian and author Sara Pascoe, who regularly speaks about veganism in interviews and comedy sets. Other speakers include filmmaker Kip Andersen (known for his work on documentaries Cowspiracy, Christspiracy, and What The Health), Ecotricity founder Dale Vince, activist Tash Peterson, author and chef Zacchary Bird, former MTV star and author Matt Pritchard, and food influencer Rose Lee (known as Cheap Lazy Vegan).

As well as the Main Stage line-up, Vegan Camp Out will once again feature an Education Stage with a packed programme of talks from activists and vegan organizations. This year, the likes of Molly Elwood from Elwood’s Organic Dog Meat, the Animal Law Foundation’s Edie Bowles, and gastroenterologist Dr Alan Desmond will all deliver informative and inspiring talks on this stage.

Music has always been central to the VCO experience – and this year it’s going even bigger! For the first time ever, there will be a new multi-genre DJ area called “The Jungle.” This area will feature a huge 39 different genre sets, making it the most varied genre DJ area of any UK event, according to Vegan Camp Out. Expect electronic music, hip-hop, drum and bass, jungle, trance, garage, and more. Names on the music line-up include Ashley Singh (pop / acoustic), Mobius Loop (folk), The Jive Aces (swing), Charlotte Devaney DJ set (bass / electronic), and The Vegan Queens (drag / cabaret).

The fun continues into the night with the return of three official afterparties. BOSH! will host the afterparty on the Saturday night with a house, electronic, drum and bass, and jungle DJ set, while Josh Franceschi – from You Me at Six – will host Sunday night with a rock, metal, and punk set.

For those who need to take some time for themselves or recharge after a big night, there will be a brand-new wellness area complete with sauna, cold plunge, hot tub, and massage.

Food vendors at Vegan Camp Out

Vegan Camp Out The No Catch Co will be returning to Vegan Camp Out this year

There are 46 food and drink vendors heading to Vegan Camp Out this year – and 16 of them are brand-new for 2025. This incredible selection marks the biggest collection of plant-based food in UK history!

The full list of food vendors at Vegan Camp Out 2025 is as follows:

Purezza

Wholesome Junkies

What the Pitta

Livity

Chickenish

The No Catch Co

Panther M*lk

Happy Maki

The Green Grill

The Hogless Roast

Anna-Loka

Vegan House Foods

Vegan Planet

Vegan Antics

Vegan Flavours

Stoked Vegan BBQ

The Vegan Candy Man

Sophie’s Delight

Plantuguese

Veggie Republic

Bamboo Street Food

Vegan n’ Fries

Gourmet Poké

The Vegan Street Diner

Erim’s Artistry

The Happy Cow Ice Cream

Los Churros Amigos

Yom

Golden Glaze Doughnuts

Red Tent Ethiopia

The Fruitory

Soy Ahoy

Mel Tropical Kitchen

Hooked

More Plantae

Chiki Monkey

Say Cheese

Block Foods

Chill Gelato

The Garden Restaurant

Tibetan Memories

Gulp Coffee

Vegan Lane

Indo Vegan

Tacos Caseros

Fluff Pancakes

A family-friendly festival

Vegan Camp Out is as family-friendly as ever, and there are plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy. A kids’ marquee complete with face painting, crafts, and games will be available, and there will also be a dedicated family camping area offering private toilets and showers.

Getting to the festival

The new Bygrave Woods location has been hailed as “the nicest venue we’ve ever been at” by festival organizers. There’s nothing quite like partying under the trees, and the arena even has improved facilities – with more toilets, coffee stations, and greater access to wellness zones.

To get to Bygrave Woods (SG7 5JX), you can easily travel by coach, train, or car. Big Green Coach is the official travel partner of the festival, and riding with the company is one of the most sustainable ways to get there.

Coach pick-up locations can be found in Bristol, Oxford, Birmingham, Coventry, London Victoria, Manchester, and Swindon. If you can’t find a pick-up location near you, you can register your interest here.

You can also travel by train – Vegan Camp Out has arranged a shuttle coach service to pick up attendees from Hitchin railway station and transport them to Bygrave Woods on Thursday and Friday, with return transport to the station on Monday. Tickets cost £11 and can be purchased online.

If you’re planning to drive to the festival or stay in a caravan or campervan, you’ll need to pay for parking. You can find out all your options here.

How to get tickets

Tickets to the event are still available – but you’ll have to be quick! Only 10 percent of tickets are remaining. There are a number of different ticket options, depending on your availability and how you’d like to camp. A full weekend camping ticket for the Friday to Monday (16+) costs £130. A child ticket (ages four to 15) is £65. If you’d like to head to the festival on the Thursday, that’s an extra £20 a ticket for adults and £10 for children. Children three and under can come along for free.

If you fancy splashing out and getting a VIP ticket, that’ll be £99 on top of your ticket price. VIP ticket holders can access exclusive areas with private bar, food, games, music, seating, and – perhaps most excitingly for a festival – toilets and showers! A 2025 festival T-shirt is also included with all VIP tickets.

If you’re planning to visit for just the Saturday or Sunday, you can buy a day ticket for £80. For kids over four, it’ll be £40.

Buy your ticket for Vegan Camp Out 2025 today!

* This is paid-for content. Funds from this article help Plant Based News continue to provide millions of people around the world with free content they know and love. We only work with brands we support and enjoy.