Vegan Politician Zack Polanski Elected New Green Party Leader In Landslide Victory

Zack Polanski, a vegan politician and self-proclaimed “eco-populist,” was elected the new leader of the UK’s Green Party in a landslide victory in September.

Polanski beat Green MPs Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns, who were standing on a joint ticket, with 20,411 votes to 3,705. In his victory speech, Polanski promised to build a “green left,” and said that he plans to make the Greens “bolder” and more radical.

“We’ve come so far, but this is only just the start,” said Polanski in a statement. “It’s time to take this bold vision of social and environmental justice up a gear. I come into this role today with urgency, purpose, and a single mission: To build a country where no one is left behind.”

Polanski is an environmentalist. He has been vegan for approximately 10 years, and was vegetarian for a decade before that. Speaking to the vegan-run Bardo Burner – a former zine and current blog – back in 2019, Polanski said that his partner, Richie, and much of their friendship group are also vegan.

Earlier this year, Polanski worked with Viva! and other experts to produce “A Cruelty-Free Manifesto For London,” which included five key plant-based recommendations for Mayor Sadiq Khan that could help tackle the climate crisis, food poverty, and national health. Polanski specifically called for Khan to introduce plant-based meals “by default” at City Hall and other public catering settings, as well as in schools.

‘The planet is burning and so is the public’s patience’

Adobe Stock Most people in Britain recognize that human-caused climate change is happening

As the other mainstream parties, including Labour, increasingly drift to the right, the comparatively left-wing Greens have made significant inroads on local councils.

As of May, the Greens have gained 48 seats, held 38, and lost five, and more than 20 percent of Britons say they would consider voting for them. The Greens’ climate crisis policies remain the main draw for nearly 50 percent of potential voters, though others cite the party’s broader progressive stance. The Green Party currently holds 859 seats on 181 councils.

Speaking to The Independent last month, Polanski said that a number of Labour MPs are considering defecting to his party amid dissatisfaction with the current government. In his post-victory statement, he said, “The planet is burning and so is the public’s patience.”

Eighty-four percent of people in the UK say that the climate is changing, and nearly 70 percent agree that the crisis is driven primarily by human activity. Brits are now also becoming more skeptical about government policy, which 50 percent say is mishandling the climate and the environment.

