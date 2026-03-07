Plant-Based Docuseries Becomes Top 10 Show On HBO Max Asia

Plant-based docuseries Thai Street Food: Best Kept Secrets has become one of the most-watched shows on HBO Max Asia within days of its release.

The six-episode programme, which was previously released under the title Culturally Plant-Based, explores vegan and vegetarian culinary traditions in Thailand.

According to production company Climate Cats Studios, Thai Street Food: Best Kept Secrets secured top 10 positions in Thailand, the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore shortly after arriving on HBO Max Asia.

The docuseries follows popular street food vlogger Mark Wiens and the Michelin-starred chefs Pichaya Soontornyanakij, also known as “Chef Pam,” and Chudaree Debhakam, also known as “Chef Tam,” as they guide viewers through Thailand’s “captivating culinary and cultural experiences,” from staples to spiritual festivals.

Max Hellier, the show’s director, said, “This isn’t just a food documentary. This series highlights how traditional foods can guide us towards a more sustainable future.”

“We wanted to diversify the conversation about sustainable food by showcasing ancient plant-based street food and how they have been quietly thriving in Thailand for generations,” added Hellier. “Especially now, as we recognize the importance of sustainable food choices, we believe this fresh perspective is vital.”

Thai Street Food: Best Kept Secrets premiered in Bangkok in 2025. It began streaming on HBO Max Asia in February.

Common plant foods were ‘pioneered in Asia thousands of years ago’

Climate Cats Studios Thai Street Food: Best Kept Secrets focuses on plant-based cuisine and culture in Thailand

Joanna Hellier, one of the producers of Thai Street Food: Best Kept Secrets, noted that “foods that are now being seen by the rest of the world as these new, sustainable innovations, were actually pioneered in Asia thousands of years ago.”

Approximately eight percent of Thailand’s population followed meat-free diets in 2019. The country’s plant-based food market reached approximately USD $1.4 billion (45 billion baht) last year, and another 10 percent growth was predicted by 2026.

As reported by The Nation, Thailand’s plant-based food sector is growing fast, and as with other markets, sales are driven primarily by flexitarians and meat-reducers as well as vegans and vegetarians, and Thai consumers are increasingly aware of the various health, ethical, and sustainability benefits of plant-forward diets.

