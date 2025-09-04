X
Culture Environment Headlines Music

Billie Eilish’s Plant-Based Menu Halved Food Emissions At Co-op Live Manchester

The chef behind Co-op Live's menu predicted future events will also feature more plant-based options

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows Billie Eilish onstage in Barcelona Billie Eilish's plant-based menu reduced the Co-Op Live Arena's emissions by nearly 50 percent - Media Credit: Christian Bertrand / Alamy Stock

Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena said that it reduced food-related emissions by 47 percent during Billie Eilish’s July headline shows by offering a fully plant-based menu.

The Grammy award-winning artist performed for four nights at the venue as part of her 2025 Hit Me Hard And Soft tour. In addition to halving its food emissions, the Co-op Live Arena said that swapping resource-intensive animal products for a plant-based menu during Eilish’s shows also conserved 3.5 million litres of water.

Read more: Is Billie Eilish Vegan? Everything She’s Said About The Movement

Food options during the concerts included plant-based burgers, hot dogs, saucy chips, and the “Billie Burrito,” which featured chipotle-spiced vegan mince, coriander-and-lime rice, charred peppers, onions, potato, refried beans, and salsa in a tortilla.

James Hart, the executive chef director at Co-op Live, noted that offering plant-based options doesn’t damage sales or the fan experience, and described concert-goers as “all fully engaged” with the offer. He also predicted more plant-based food and possibly entirely plant-based concessions at Co-op Live in the future.

“We are proud to deliver impact within the walls of our arena and outside of them,” said Sara Tomkins, the sustainability and community director at Co-op Live, as reported by The Ticketing Business. “While we attract world-leading talent and global fans, we believe that we must always give back locally and protect the planet. The Billie Eilish shows demonstrated the impact of local-grown produce and plant-based options resulting in a planet positive outcome.”

Read more: Vast Majority Of Gen Z Cares About Animals And Nature, New Study Shows

Billie Eilish’s plant-based menu

Photo shows Manchester's Co-op Live Arena, which served a plant-based menu for the entirety of Billie Eilish's recent four show run at the venue
bardhok – stock.adobe.com Co-op Live went 100 percent plant-based for the first time ever earlier this year

As part of the same tour, the London 02 Arena also adopted a fully plant-based menu at Eilish’s request for the duration of her six-night run at the venue. Each show began with a short film about veganism and the various other sustainability efforts of the tour, narrated by Eilish, as well as a dedicated educational “Eco Village.”

Meanwhile, Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena itself previously served an entirely plant-based menu for Massive Attack’s headlining show in June. The arena features permanent solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, intelligent energy controls, reusable cups, and a zero waste-to-landfill policy, and said at the time that the plant-based menu reflected a “shared mission” of sustainable live entertainment.

Read more: Jenna Ortega Fostered Chinchillas And Adopted A Dog While Filming Wednesday

Tagged

billie eilish

celebrity

environment

music

news

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active