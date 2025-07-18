X
London’s O2 Arena Goes 100% Plant-Based For Billie Eilish’s Six-Night Run

All vendors at London's 20,000 capacity O2 Arena went plant-based for Billie Eilish's shows

Photo shows Billie Eilish mid-performance in Spain Billie Eilish has long advocated for plant-based diets - Media Credit: Christian Bertrand / Alamy Stock

London’s O2 Arena went plant-based for all six of Billie Eilish’s performances at the venue this week.

The Grammy award-winning musician and activist headlined the 20,000-capacity arena six nights in a row this week as part of her 2025 Hit Me Hard And Soft tour. The O2 adopted an entirely plant-based menu at Eilish’s request, just like it did back in 2022 for her Happier Than Ever tour.

All vendors within the O2 Arena offered street food-inspired, plant-based dishes on Eilish’s show nights, including chipotle tacos, pizzas, pancakes, burgers, peri-peri “halloumi” wraps, corn naan, Jude’s ice creams, and more. Before each show began, Eilish also narrated a short film about veganism and the many steps taken by her team to make the tour as sustainable as possible.

The entire crew eats plant-based food while on the road, and all of Eilish’s merchandise is made using environmentally friendly practices. Each show featured a dedicated “Eco Village,” where attendees can learn more about the climate crisis and how to mitigate its impact.

Eilish has also encouraged fans to travel to shows using public transport rather than driving, and even put together maps of plant-based restaurants near the venues for people to try out.

‘All I heard was people praising how delicious the food was’

Photo shows Darrell Sawczuk of Plant Based News and Support + Feed standing in front of a large billboard advocating for one plant-based meal per day
Darrell Sawczuk Darrell Sawczuk said that over 200 people signed up for Support + Feed’s month-long plant-based pledge on the night of the final show alone

Support + Feed, an organisation working for a global shift to an equitable plant-based food system to fight the climate crisis, was also present at all six of Eilish’s shows. The charity was founded in 2020 by Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird, to champion plant-based food security.

“Anyone who knows Billie Eilish will know that she is a passionate plant-based advocate,” said Darrell Sawczuk, social media manager at Plant Based News (PBN) and volunteer with Support + Feed. “So it was amazing to see that her and her team implemented a fully plant-based menu at the O2 six nights in a row!”

Sawczuk said that Support + Feed had more than 200 people pledge to eat plant-based for a month after speaking with the team at just one show out of six. The venue also had QR codes “all around,” encouraging attendees at each show to try eating plant-based.

“There is a lot of negative mainstream media coverage about the decision to turn the O2 plant-based, however, as someone who was there volunteering on one of these dates for Support + Feed I spoke with hundreds of people, all of whom were very supportive of the Billie’s decision to make all the food plant-based,” added Sawczuk. “Billie’s fans are naturally already very passionate about the climate, so they absolutely understood and agreed with the decision. I heard no one complaining, and in fact, all I heard was people praising how delicious the food was. Billie and her team are leading the way by setting an example for other artists to follow in a bid to be more planet-friendly.”

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

