Massive Attack’s Upcoming Co-op Live Concert To Serve 100% Plant-Based Food

The Co-op Live Arena has announced that the upcoming Massive Attack concert will serve only plant-based food to underscore their “shared mission” of sustainable live entertainment.

Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena, which is the UK’s largest indoor music venue, announced the “100 percent plant-based food menu” earlier this month. While this is a notable first for the arena, Co-op Live permanently features a large array of solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, intelligent energy controls, reusable cups, and a zero waste-to-landfill policy.

The 23.5 thousand capacity venue will utilize seven kitchens across three levels to prepare the dedicated plant-based menu, which includes Vegetarian Butcher NoBeef burgers and fries from Soundbites; NoChicken burgers from Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken; bao buns, hotdogs, and meatball marinara ciabattas from the Co-op Live kitchen; Koko’s Hot Dogs; Loaded Fries; Saucy Chips; and a selection of pizza and dough balls from the Co-op Kitchen.

Upcoming Massive Attack show will have the ‘lowest emissions’ possible

Adobe Stock The upcoming Massive Attack concert will be the first time the Co-op Live arena has gone entirely plant-based

Last year, Massive Attack hosted the record-breaking Act 1.5 festival in their hometown of Bristol. It featured plant-based foods and renewable energy, banned high-impact glitter and disposable vapes, and encouraged concert-goers to use public transport and active travel.

“The Co-op Live gig allows another iteration of the show to materialise and for us to underpin that production with the lowest emissions measures possible,” said Massive Attack’s Robert “3D” Del Naja. “We’re pleased that this event will be the first ever 100 percent plant-based major show in Manchester with an extensive, curated menu, and that the arena is powered by renewables.”

The trip hop pioneers are well known for their politics and environmental messaging, and they also encouraged those attending the upcoming gig to join them in taking the train, where possible, to further cut pollution and help create “smarter, cleaner events.”

Massive Attack will headline the Co-op Live Arena on June 5, 2025. The band’s tour also includes a show at London’s Victoria Park in London, followed by dates in mainland Europe.

