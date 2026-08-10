Study Finds Vegan Diets Are ‘Well-Digested’ By Both Dogs And Cats

A new study has found that nutritionally sound vegan and vegetarian diets are “well-digested” by both dogs and cats.

The study also found that meat-free diets are “broadly comparable” to meat-based ones in terms of digestibility, but with a significantly reduced environmental impact.

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The study, a scientific review published in the journal Animals, was led by Andrew Knight, a leading veterinary professor affiliated with the University of Winchester.

To carry out the review, Knight examined 31 studies that assessed the digestibility of vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based diets and ingredients in dogs and cats. Twenty-two of the studies focused on dogs, two on cats, and seven included both species. Overall, vegan and vegetarian diets consistently showed “high digestibility.”

Knight said, “Current evidence indicates that nutritionally sound vegan and vegetarian pet diets, and their main protein sources, are generally well digested by dogs and cats.” He added, “These findings support the use of carefully formulated vegan and vegetarian diets and challenge the notion that such diets are less digestible than conventional meat-based diets.”

The scientific review also identified gaps in the existing data on plant-based diets for companion animals. The majority of the studies reviewed focused on dogs, not cats, and many focused on animals in variable real-world conditions.

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‘I recommend pet carers check product labels’

Adobe Stock Evidence suggests both cats and dogs can consume nutritionally complete plant-based diets

Knight said that his findings “should reassure” animal guardians considering vegan diets for their charges. He noted that the global vegan and plant-based pet food market was worth approximately USD $26.9 billion in 2024, and is forecast to grow by 7.8 percent per year, driven primarily by increasing consumer interest in animal welfare, sustainability, and companion animals’ health and wellbeing.

Knight said, “I recommend pet carers check product labels. There should be a clear statement that the diet is nutritionally complete. It should come from a good pet food company that can provide information about the steps taken to ensure nutritional soundness, such as working with veterinary nutrition specialists.”

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