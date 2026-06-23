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This Is Why Vegan Food Could Help Your Dog’s Allergies

Dogs get allergies too, and a plant-based diet is one of the most straightforward interventions available

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5 Minutes Read

Photo shows a dog laying next to some grass and scratching his ear. This is how vegan food could help to mitigate your dog’s allergies Does your dog suffer from allergies? - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

It’s peak hayfever season, and humans in your household aren’t the only ones struggling with allergies; dogs and cats can experience contact allergies, too. In fact, an allergic reaction is one of the most common reasons for an unplanned vet visit.

Fortunately, a change in diet can be one of the most straightforward and effective interventions. This is how vegan food could help to mitigate your dog’s allergies.

Read more: Scientists Just Reduced People’s Biological Age With A Four-Week Diet

Do dogs experience allergies like us?

Photo shows a dog in a medical cone looking into the camera. It’s peak hayfever season right now, but the humans in your household aren’t the only ones struggling with allergies; dogs and cats can experience contact allergies, too. This is how vegan food could help to mitigate your dog’s allergies.
Adobe Stock Itching is the main recognizable sign of an allergic reaction in dogs

There is very little data on how many companion animals get allergies, but up to 40 percent of dogs will likely experience an allergy in their lifetime.

While dogs can experience sneezing, sore eyes, and a runny nose, the number one way that allergies manifest in canines is itching. So if your furry friend has been scratching more than usual recently, they might be experiencing an allergic reaction.

But what are they reacting to? Much like us, dogs’ immune systems can react adversely to certain cleaning products, plants, fabrics, insect bites, and foods.

Environmental factors are the most common cause and affect up to 15 percent of dogs. Just one to two percent experience food allergies, while up to 35 percent of dogs aged seven and up are likely to react negatively to a flea bite. Whatever the cause, you’ll need to figure out an effective way to treat your dog’s symptoms.

How to treat canine allergies

Photo shows a young woman feeding her dog a bowl of food. This is how vegan food could help to mitigate your dog’s allergies.
Adobe Stock A dietary intervention can be one of the simplest and most effective ways to treat allergy-related scratching in dogs

Some studies indicate that dietary intervention can significantly improve the “scratching and clinical signs” associated with food allergies, while two others have explored the potential benefits of plant-rich diets in mitigating dogs’ allergic reaction-related atopic dermatitis – dry, inflamed, and itchy skin – overall.

Dietary intervention is also one of the most straightforward ways to tackle a companion animal’s allergies, and plant-based options that are free from common animal proteins are thought to make for a particularly useful diet-based treatment.

A growing body of evidence suggests that dogs (and cats) can thrive, not just survive, on plant-based diets, and in 2024, the British Veterinary Association (BVA) finally ended its longstanding opposition to meat-free diets for canines, declaring that “nutritionally sound” options are safe, but encouraging veterinary support.

Approximately 29 percent of vets have reported having clients who feed their pets vegetarian diets. Consumers are increasingly aware of the animal welfare, environmental, and health issues surrounding traditional dog food, in addition to the many benefits of plant-based options. In response to this shifting of consumer interest, the vegan “pet” food market is expected to nearly double in size by 2034.

Read more: Plant-Based Diets For Dogs And Cats – What Does The Research Say?

PawCo’s plant-based dog food and canine allergies

Photo shows a dog sitting with one forepaw on a stack of PawCo products. The British brand produces vet-formulated, plant-based dog food backed by board-certified animal nutrition experts
PawCo PawCo makes vegan dog food backed by vets and animal nutrition experts

In 2022, Dr Mahsa Vazin, a former Impossible Foods food scientist with a background in chemistry, biology, and nanoscience, founded PawCo. The British brand produces vet-formulated, plant-based dog food backed by board-certified animal experts.

According to PawCo, plant-based diets can help with dogs’ allergies because: fiber-rich ingredients support gut health, aiding digestion and a balanced microbiome; many plant ingredients contain ingredients that fight inflammation, such as antioxidants, omega fatty acids, and phytonutrients; and plant-based proteins are less likely to cause allergic reactions than traditional animal-derived options.

“Dog allergies are complex, but diet is a powerful tool for prevention and management,” PawCo says. “Plant-based meals offer a balanced, nutrient-rich alternative that reduces exposure to common allergens while supporting overall health.”

‘Plant-based nutrition can help dogs feel better, digest easier, and live more vibrant lives’

In addition to the potential positive impact on dogs’ allergies, meat-free diets have been linked to improved skin and coat and a reduced risk of cancer.

PawCo has noted that dogs don’t have to be entirely vegan to enjoy and benefit from plant-based ingredients, and vegetarian meals can be easily combined with meat-based treats. All of the company’s meals are vet-approved and nutritionally complete.

According to PawCo, “Whether used as a full diet or alongside meat toppers, plant-based nutrition can help dogs feel better, digest easier, and live more vibrant lives.”

Find out more about PawCo here. The company’s range is now available in the US.

This article was produced editorially; however, Plant Based News (PBN) has a partnership with PawCo based around whitelisted paid ads.

Tagged

allergies

animals

dog food

pawco

pet food

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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