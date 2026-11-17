Dr Garth Davis, a leading physician, author, and advocate for plant-based foods and lifestyle medicine, is considering putting his dog on a vegan diet.

Davis recently shared a photo of him and his dog on Facebook. The caption reads, “Bro is getting old. Can’t keep up on the runs. Maybe he needs a vegan diet.”

Read more: Buenos Aires Approves ‘Compassion Law’ Making Animal Protection Education Mandatory

A growing body of evidence indicates that vegan diets can support dogs’ health.

In 2022, a study found that dogs who were fed vegan diets lived an average of 1.5 years longer than those who ate meat. Andrew Knight, a veterinary professor, described this as the equivalent of “a human living about an extra decade.”

Earlier this year, a study by Knight found that nutritionally sound meat-free diets are “well digested” by both dogs and cats and broadly comparable to meat. The study also found that meat-free diets offer a significantly reduced environmental impact.

Before he passed away in 2025, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton’s beloved dog, Roscoe, followed a plant-based diet. Hamilton previously said that Roscoe became a “different dog” and started acting “like a puppy again” when he started eating vegan.

“He always had health issues and would struggle with things like his breathing and his walking,” Hamilton said at the time. “I saw that having a plant-based diet was something that could be helpful as long as you were making sure the dog was getting all its nutritional needs met, so I decided to try it.”

Read more: COP31 Expected To Serve Mostly Plant-Based Meals And Have A Plant-Based Café

‘Maybe he needs a vegan diet’

Garth Davis / Facebook Garth Davis frequently posts about his dogs on social media

Davis is a board-certified physician and specializes in surgery for weight loss. As an author, he is best known for his 2015 book Proteinaholic: How Our Obsession with Meat Is Killing Us and What We Can Do About It.

In 2021, Davis partnered with the Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center in Houston, Texas, to open an organic produce stand. The hospital also introduced a “Farmacy” program that prescribed patients fruits and vegetables from the stand.

Davis is active on social media and regularly posts photographs of his dogs.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com