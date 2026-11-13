Buenos Aires Approves ‘Compassion Law’ Making Animal Protection Education Mandatory

Buenos Aires, the capital city of Argentina, has approved a “Compassion Law” that makes education on animal protection mandatory.

The law will apply to all educational institutions, including public and private schools, spanning early years, primary, secondary, and higher education.

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The Legislature of the City of Buenos Aires approved the Compassion Law at the end of October. It was approved unanimously with 56 affirmative votes.

The law was initially developed by Sintientes, an NGO, and put forward by Emmanuel Ferrario, an Argentine politician and Legislator of the City of Buenos Aires. Overall, it aims to promote compassion towards animals and to help prevent animal cruelty.

The Compassion Law includes five core pillars: recognition of animal sentience; responsibility of care towards animals and nature; prevention of mistreatment, including how to prevent and address violations of animals’ rights; coexistence in public spaces; and how to access animal health services, including veterinary care.

As reported by Noticias Ambientales, Liz Solari, an actor, longtime animal advocate, and the founder of Sintientes, said, “This historic law is born from the transformative power of compassion that, through education, will inspire and guide new generations.

“Compassionate children are the promise of a peaceful and just future.”

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Animal rights laws in Argentina

Adobe Stock Sintientes is currently promoting several other laws to improve animal welfare in Argentina and the city of Buenos Aires

In addition to the newly-approved Compassion Law, Sintientes is promoting the Sentient Beings Law, which would amend Argentina’s Civil and Commercial Code so animals are no longer classified as “things,” but as sentient creatures.

The NGO is also promoting the Stop Testing Law, which would ban cosmetic animal testing nationwide. Ferrario described the Compassion Law as “another step in a long journey we have been on with Sentientes and dozens of organizations.”

He said, “We have already increased penalties against mistreatment, approved a policy of mass neutering, and now, we have managed to establish the obligation of education in compassion at all educational levels in the city.”

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