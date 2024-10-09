Lewis Hamilton Says Bulldog Roscoe Is A ‘Different Dog’ Since Going Plant-Based

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about the health improvements he’s seen in his companion bulldog Roscoe since switching him to a plant-based diet.

The Formula 1 star, who is vegan himself, said that 12-year-old Roscoe is like a “different dog” compared to when he first welcomed him into his home. Speaking to People, Hamilton added: “I’m always looking for ways to look after his health and really just improve his quality of life, and his diet is just one part of that – but he has so much more energy and doesn’t struggle as much with the health issues he had before.”

dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo Lewis Hamilton has been vegan since 2017

Hamilton adopted Roscoe in 2013, and he suffered from a number of health problems for the first eight years he was in his care. Hamilton decided to change his diet in 2020, and saw marked improvements in his wellbeing. “He always had health issues and would struggle with things like his breathing and his walking,” Hamilton said. “I saw that having a plant-based diet was something that could be helpful as long as you were making sure the dog was getting all its nutritional needs met, so I decided to try it.”

According to Hamilton, Roscoe has since thrived on his diet, and even has softer fur and better skin in addition to reduced health issues.

Lewis Hamilton invests in vegan dog food

Hamilton has just invested in a plant-based dog food brand named Bramble. Founded in 2021, the New York-based “pet” food company creates wholefoods-based high-protein products formulated by vets.

A number of recent studies have shown that well-planned plant-based diets are not just safe for dogs, but can also provide a number of health benefits. Earlier this year, the British Veterinary Association finally ended its longstanding opposition to vegan diets for dogs. It updated its guidance to say that it’s “possible” to feed dogs a meat-free diet.

