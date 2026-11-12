COP31 Expected To Serve Mostly Plant-Based Meals And Have A Plant-Based Café

This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) is expected to serve mostly plant-based meals.

The conference will reportedly feature 60 percent vegetarian catering, a fully plant-based café on site, and participation from two local vegan businesses.

Read more: UK Government Announces Planned End Of CO2 Stunning For Pigs

NGOs such as Plant Based Treaty, ProVeg International, and Climate Bridges, all of which are members of the Food & Climate Action Group, welcomed the news, describing it as “cause for celebration.”

In a statement, Food & Climate Action said that the Presidency has “taken note of calls for more food options that have a reduced impact on the climate.”

In addition to the mostly meat-free menu and vegan café, the coalition said that all food items will feature clear labeling of ingredients and nutritional information to facilitate “informed choices.”

Plant Based Treaty’s Nilgün Engin said, “There is growing awareness of the connection between our global food system and climate change, so it is vital that the international conference dedicated to this space offers meal choices that are minimising harm.”

She added, “The production of animal-sourced foods is attributed to up to 20 percent of emissions, and switching to climate-friendly options sends a signal that leaders are serious about addressing this.”

Read more: Europe’s Largest Seal Hospital Is Facing Bankruptcy – Here’s How You Can Help

Plant-based foods at COP

Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock Farming animals for food is a major contributor to the worsening climate crisis

COP31 runs from November 9 to November 20, 2026, in Antalya, Türkiye.

The annual conference is the largest climate change-focused event of the year, and COP31 has brought together 102 leaders representing 95 countries and seven international organizations. These leaders will discuss how humanity can adapt to the climate crisis, cut emissions, and fund climate action worldwide.

Last year’s COP30 in Belém, Brazil, also featured a significant number of plant-based options, though some criticized the higher prices, low availability, and mislabeling of meat-free options. Food & Climate Action also noted the “significant presence” of beef at COP30, despite its huge carbon footprint and links to Amazon deforestation.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com