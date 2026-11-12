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COP31 Expected To Serve Mostly Plant-Based Meals And Have A Plant-Based Café

This year's climate conference will reportedly feature extensive vegetarian and vegan options

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Photo shows the COP31 sign outside of this year's conference in Antalya, Türkiye. The 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) is expected to serve mostly plant-based meals The 31st COP conference is taking place in Antalya, Türkiye - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) is expected to serve mostly plant-based meals.

The conference will reportedly feature 60 percent vegetarian catering, a fully plant-based café on site, and participation from two local vegan businesses.

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NGOs such as Plant Based Treaty, ProVeg International, and Climate Bridges, all of which are members of the Food & Climate Action Group, welcomed the news, describing it as “cause for celebration.”

In a statement, Food & Climate Action said that the Presidency has “taken note of calls for more food options that have a reduced impact on the climate.”

In addition to the mostly meat-free menu and vegan café, the coalition said that all food items will feature clear labeling of ingredients and nutritional information to facilitate “informed choices.”

Plant Based Treaty’s Nilgün Engin said, “There is growing awareness of the connection between our global food system and climate change, so it is vital that the international conference dedicated to this space offers meal choices that are minimising harm.”

She added, “The production of animal-sourced foods is attributed to up to 20 percent of emissions, and switching to climate-friendly options sends a signal that leaders are serious about addressing this.”

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Plant-based foods at COP

Photo shows a young protester with "our future" and "in your hands" written across their palms in black pen. This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) is expected to serve mostly plant-based meals
Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock Farming animals for food is a major contributor to the worsening climate crisis

COP31 runs from November 9 to November 20, 2026, in Antalya, Türkiye.

The annual conference is the largest climate change-focused event of the year, and COP31 has brought together 102 leaders representing 95 countries and seven international organizations. These leaders will discuss how humanity can adapt to the climate crisis, cut emissions, and fund climate action worldwide.

Last year’s COP30 in Belém, Brazil, also featured a significant number of plant-based options, though some criticized the higher prices, low availability, and mislabeling of meat-free options. Food & Climate Action also noted the “significant presence” of beef at COP30, despite its huge carbon footprint and links to Amazon deforestation.

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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