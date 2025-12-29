X
Vegan Parmesan Bacon Green Bean Casserole

Try this dairy-free and vegan holiday side dish

By

2 Minutes Read

a dish of vegan parmesan bacon green bean casserole with mushroom soup and French-fried onions Make this side dish during the holidays and through winter - Media Credit: The Curvy Carbivore
This vegan parmesan bacon green bean casserole is a holiday side dish that also works well throughout the winter season. It takes the classic mix of green beans and creamy mushroom sauce and gives it a modern plant-based twist. The casserole bakes into a warm, flavorful dish with a crisp topping and a rich base, making it an easy addition to any festive table.

This recipe is from The Curvy Carbivore. It brings together fresh green beans, a homemade mushroom soup, vegan bacon, and dairy-free parmesan for a savory, hearty result. The combination of smoky notes from the bacon and the meaty flavor of the mushroom mixture creates a warm, familiar taste. It fits naturally alongside holiday mains, yet it’s simple enough to prepare for any cold-weather dinner.

The casserole finishes with a layer of French-fried onions that adds texture and contrast. It also reheats well, making leftovers convenient for the next day. Whether served at Thanksgiving, Christmas, or a Sunday winter meal, it offers a comforting option that keeps the classic green bean casserole spirit intact.

Prepare the cheesy bacon green bean casserole

No ratings yet
Duration1 hour 30 minutes
Cook Time1 hour
Prep Time30 minutes
Servings1 9×9 in dish

Ingredients

  • 3 cups green beans
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 cups mushrooms
  • ½ cup onion
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • ¼ cup flour (I used All Purpose flour)
  • 2 cups unsweetened dairy-free milk
  • cup vegan parmesan cheese shreds or grated are both fine
  • 8 strips vegan bacon I used the LightLife Smart Bacon
  • 1 tbsp mustard seed powder
  • tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 2 cups french fried onions

Instructions

Begin by making the mushroom soup.

  • Finely dice the mushrooms, onion, and garlic. Using a food processor to pulse/chop for this part makes it much faster.
  • Add all to a large pot, along with the olive oil, and cook until the mushrooms are soft and the onion is translucent.
  • Sprinkle in the flour, and mix making sure all the veggies are evenly coated.
  • Cook for 3-4 minutes, or until the flour is slightly browned. It’s going to be one big mushy mess at this point. Try to stir as best as you can.
  • Add in the milk slowly, 1 cup at a time, while stirring to make sure the flour gets distributed evenly.
  • Bring to a low boil, then reduce the heat, and simmer for about 20 minutes until the soup slightly thickens. Make sure to stir occasionally so the bottom doesn’t brown.

While the soup simmers, prepare the bacon.

  • Lightly cook the bacon according to the instructions on their package.
  • Note: half is going in the casserole, and half is used for a topping.
  • Let the bacon cool and get crispy, then add all to a food processor. Pulse so the bacon becomes crumbled. If you don’t have a food processor, you can crumble the bacon by hand.
  • Save half of the bacon crumbles for topping and set aside.

Next, prepare the green beans.

  • Trim and clean the green beans, then cut them all into about 2-inch length pieces.

Now it’s time to assemble the casserole.

  • First, add half of the chopped bacon and all the parmesan cheese to the mushroom soup. Stir so it blends in evenly.
  • Next, add the green beans to the soup and stir until they’re coated evenly.

Transfer green bean soup mixture to a baking dish.

  • Gently pour the entire mixture into a 9 x 9 dish.
  • Bake in a 350° F oven for 30 minutes, then remove it from the oven and stir.
  • Top with the other cup of french fried onions.
  • Place back in the oven and bake for another 10 minutes until the casserole bubbles.
  • Remove from the oven and let it rest for about 5 minutes before serving.
  • Sprinkle the servings with the extra bacon crumbles

This recipe comes from The Curvy Carbivore. You can find the original recipe here and her Instagram here.

The Author

Sarah Ottino

Sarah is the recipe developer and photographer behind the Curvy Carbivore blog, where she enjoys creating and sharing recipes revolving around comfort food and carbs. After going vegan overnight in 2018, she learned how to veganize all her favorites and has never looked back. She’s an advocate for animal rights, plant-based foods, and overall living a more compassionate lifestyle. Sarah moved to Salt Lake City, UT in 2023 to pursue her passion for snowboarding and being in the mountains. She enjoys supporting and partnering with local restaurants and sanctuaries, and being part of the city’s growing vegan community.

