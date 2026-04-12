Try These Zesty Mandarin Donuts

These mandarin donuts bring bright citrus flavor into a simple baked dessert. Fresh mandarin juice gives the donuts their sharp, sweet taste and soft texture. Baking the batter instead of frying keeps the process easy and avoids the mess of hot oil. The result is a light donut with a clear citrus flavor in every bite. A quick glaze made with powdered sugar and more mandarin juice adds shine and extra sweetness. Mandarin zest on top sharpens the aroma and highlights the fruit.

This mandarin donut recipe comes from Natlicious Food. The batter combines fresh mandarin juice, sugar, vegetable oil, and vanilla, then mixes with self-raising flour to create a soft dough. Apple cider vinegar helps the donuts stay tender while baking. Once baked, the donuts dip into the citrus glaze and finish with extra zest. The process stays simple and produces nine fluffy donuts.

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Mandarins are often in season during late winter and early spring, which makes these donuts a good way to use fresh citrus. Serve them as a light dessert or afternoon treat.

How to make these mandarin donuts

Try these mandarin donuts for a baked citrus dessert with bright flavor. Fresh mandarin juice and glaze create soft donuts that highlight seasonal citrus. No ratings yet Servings 9 donuts Ingredients Wet: 180 ml mandarin juice approximately 500g of mandarins

120 g sugar

65 ml vegetable oil

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar Dry: 250 g self raising flour

Pinch of salt Glaze: 100 g powdered sugar

20 ml mandarin juice Instructions Juice the mandarins and sieve the juice into a large bowl.

Then add all the remaining wet ingredients and whisk to combine.

Sieve in the flour into the wet mixture, add a pinch of salt and mix with a silicon spatula.

Add the mixture into a piping bag and fill your donut mold.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 15-17 minutes.

Prepare the icing by mixing the juice with the powdered sugar.

Once the donuts are baked, let them cool down for few minutes, then remove them from the mold, and dip one by one into the glaze.

Once the glaze has set, double dip them and finish them with some mandarin zest.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

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