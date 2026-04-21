This wild garlic edamame pesto from Natlicious Food is a simple, high-protein sauce you can use across multiple meals. It blends edamame with wild garlic, olive oil, almonds, and lemon to create a smooth, green pesto with a stronger base than traditional versions. Edamame adds plant protein and fiber, making this more than just a garnish or topping.

You can use this pesto in a few different ways. Stir it through pasta for a quick meal, spread it into sandwiches or wraps, or add it to grain bowls for extra flavor. It also works as a dip or a topping for roasted vegetables. The texture stays thick enough to hold on bread but smooth enough to mix into warm dishes.

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Make a batch and store it in the fridge for a few days or freeze it for later. It’s easy to portion and reuse during the week. This pesto also features in the next recipe, where it’s used in a sandwich.

How to make the pesto

Make this wild garlic edamame pesto for a high-protein sauce you can use on pasta, sandwiches, wraps, and bowls throughout the week. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients 80 g frozen edamame or from a can

130 g wild garlic

1 clove of garlic

50 ml olive oil

25 g almonds

Juice of half lemon

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast Instructions Add the frozen edamame in a bowl and cover with boiling hot water.

Cut the wild garlic in half, peel the garlic clove and add them into a food processor along with the rest of the ingredients.

Drain (and rinse – if you are using canned ones) the edamame and add them into the food processor as well.

Blend until you get a smooth paste.

Store it in a clean jar in the fridge for up to 5 days or freeze it for up to 3 months.

This recipe is from Natlicious Food. Find the original here.

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