This pumpkin and green lentil soup is thick, creamy, and well suited to cold evenings. It uses seasonal pumpkin as the base, which gives the soup a naturally sweet and comforting flavor. Green lentils make the soup high in protein, turning it into something filling enough for dinner. Roasting the squash, onion, garlic, and chili flavors the soup before everything mixes in the blender. The texture stays velvety, with the option to thin it out or keep it rich, depending on how you like your soup.

This recipe is from Natlicious Food and keeps the ingredient list simple. Cashews help create creaminess, while harissa adds gentle heat and warmth. The lentils blend easily into the soup and balance the sweetness of the pumpkin. Everything comes together quickly once the vegetables finish roasting, which makes it a good option for batch cooking during the colder months.

Serve it hot with bread and toasted pumpkin seeds on top. It works well for dinner and reheats easily for leftovers. The flavors deepen as it sits, which makes it even better the next day.

This pumpkin and green lentil soup blends roasted squash with protein-rich lentils into a creamy, warming bowl. It’s ideal for cold days and pairs well with bread for a filling meal. No ratings yet Cook Time 1 hour hr Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 570 g butternut squash

1 onion

1 head of garlic

1 red chili

2-3 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

240 g green lentils from a can, drained and rinsed

40 g cashews

½ teaspoon harissa

500 ml liquid vegetable stock Instructions Cut the butternut squash in the middle, scoop out the seeds (check this blog post on how to use them) and place them in a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Peel and cut on onion in the middle, cut a thin layer from the garlic head and cut the chili to remove the seeds from it.

Drizzle some olive oil on top, then add the onion and chili in the tray,

Drizzle some olive oil on the garlic head along with a pinch of salt, then wrap it in a small piece of parchment paper.

Bake everything in a preheated oven for 50-60minutes or until the squash is cooked at 180°C. Half way through, remove the onion and chili and set aside.

Once the squash is ready, scoop out the flesh into a food processor, along with all the remaining ingredients and squeeze the garlic out of the head.

Blend until you get a smooth and creamy consistency.

Add in a pot and cook for 2-3 minutes. At this point add some more water (200-300ml) to make it more runny or keep it as it is if you prefer a more velouté form.

Taste and adjust the seasoning to your preference.

Serve with toasted pumpkin seeds and bread.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

