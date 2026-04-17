Try These Spicy Wedges For A Tasty Snack Or Side

These spicy wedges by Plant Based Sis show how to get potato wedges right every time. Instead of going straight to the oven, this method starts with a quick pre-cook, which helps the inside turn soft while the outside crisps up. That small step makes a big difference. The result is wedges that are fluffy in the center, crisp on the edges, and evenly cooked all the way through.

The seasoning also matters here. A mix of smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne, and herbs creates a coating that sticks to the potatoes instead of sliding off. Tossing everything in a bowl ensures each wedge is covered properly. Spacing them out on the tray and flipping halfway through helps them roast, not steam. These steps keep the texture consistent and the flavor balanced.

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Serve these spicy wedges hot with a dip like vegan mayo. They work well as a snack, side, or something to share. You can make a full tray and bring it straight to the table.

How to make these spicy potato wedges

These spicy wedges deliver crispy edges, fluffy centers, and bold seasoning, making them a reliable option for sharing, snacking, or serving as a side. No ratings yet Duration 49 minutes mins Cook Time 44 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients .2 kg potatoes unpeeled

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp cayenne pepper to taste

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp fine sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp fine breadcrumbs Instructions Pierce potatoes with a fork and microwave for 10 minutes until just tender.

Allow to cool slightly, then cut into wedges.

In a bowl, mix all spices, salt, and pepper.

Drizzle wedges with olive oil, add seasoning, and toss to coat.

Spread evenly on a baking tray.

Bake at 220°C (200°C fan) for 35–40 minutes, flipping halfway.

Serve hot with spicy vegan mayo.

This recipe was republished with permission from Pamela at Plant Based Sis. You can find the original here.

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