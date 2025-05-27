Need More Fiber In Your Diet? Try These Easy Recipes

Jenné Claiborne, known for running the SweetPotatoSoul YouTube channel, recently shared a video documenting what she eats to maximize her fiber intake. In the video, Claiborne breaks down how she effortlessly reaches over 60 grams of fiber a day through a variety of plant-based meals. This is considerably beyond the 30g of fiber recommended for most adults, but she points out that many Americans don’t eat enough fiber – so you can pick and choose any of her recipes to up your daily intake.

A trained chef and author of the cookbooks Sweet Potato Soul and Vegan Vibes, Claiborne is known for her accessible approach to vegan cooking. Her latest video shows that fiber-rich eating can be simple, delicious, and fully powered by whole foods. She shares a full day of eating that includes oatmeal, fruit, stir-fry, and quesadillas.

Recipes to maximize your fiber intake

Find out everything Claiborne eats to maximize her fiber intake in the video, and you can also find a summary of the recipes below.

Steel-cut oats: high-fiber breakfast fuel

Claiborne starts her day with a bowl of steel-cut oats topped with raspberries, flaxseeds, almond butter, and hemp seeds. This alone provides nearly 16 grams of fiber. Steel-cut oats are less processed than rolled or instant oats, which means they retain more of their natural fiber. A half cup of raw oats contains 8 grams of fiber.

Oats are a powerful source of soluble fiber, which absorbs water and forms a gel-like consistency in the gut. This type of fiber helps lower LDL cholesterol and promotes heart health.

Fruit salad: fiber and antioxidants in one bowl

YouTube/SweetPotatoSoul Fruit is an excellent source of fiber

For her morning snack, Claiborne enjoys a large fruit salad with seasonal produce like berries, mangoes, and oranges – adding up to 15.6 grams of fiber. Raspberries alone offer about 8 grams per cup. Fruit contains both soluble and insoluble fiber, which supports digestive health and regularity.

Brown rice and beans: easy swaps for more fiber

For lunch and dinner, Claiborne chooses high-fiber whole grains and legumes. Her tofu stir-fry served over brown rice adds 11.5 grams of fiber, while dinner includes quesadillas filled with beans and kale for another 13 grams. Just half a cup of canned beans offers about 9 grams of fiber, while three cups of raw kale contributes about 4 grams.

Why fiber matters

Fiber has wide-reaching health benefits: it lowers cholesterol, supports gut microbiome diversity, stabilizes blood sugar, and reduces the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and certain cancers.

While Claiborne doesn’t track her intake daily, she encourages viewers to increase fiber slowly to avoid digestive upset. She recommends adding just 5 grams a day or week until your body adjusts.

With simple, delicious vegan meals, you can easily reach your fiber goals – no supplements required.

You can find more plant-based recipes on the SweetPotatoSoul YouTube channel.

