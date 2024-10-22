You Can Now Buy A Huge Vegan Cheese Hamper For The Holidays

Whether you’re celebrating a holiday this winter or just fancy eating loads of vegan cheese while watching television, you’ll be pleased to know that UK dairy-free brand Honestly Tasty has unveiled its cheese hampers for 2024.

Honestly Tasty, founded in 2018, specializes in creating plant-based alternatives to popular blue and soft cheeses. Products include its flagship cheese, named Blue, as well as Shamembert, Bree, and Garlic & Herb. Honestly Tasty also stocks crackers and chutney.

You can try out all these products and more in the three holiday hampers available. The first, named The Little Christmas Cheese Collection, features the above cheese plus seasonal specials like Smoked Gouda, Pretenslydale with Cranberries, and Ched / Onion Block. This hamper costs £45.

Honestly Tasty The hampers include special seasonal cheeses

The Honestly Tasty Christmas Collection, which costs £59, features all of the above plus Ched Spread, Crackers, Relish, and Faux Butcher Bacon. If you fancy splashing out, the £69 Bigger Christmas Cheese Collection features an additional Chili Shed Spread and Faux Butcher Turkey Slices.

The rise of Honestly Tasty

Honestly Tasty was founded by a former corporate banker named Michael Moore. He went vegan soon after watching a documentary on animal agriculture’s environmental impact, and realized there was a gap in the market for high-quality vegan cheeses.

All of the company’s cheeses are made in north London, and they are stocked in Planet Organic, Selfridges, as well as more than 70 independent stores. The brand uses ingredients like shea butter, modified potato starch, nutritional yeast, and miso to create its cheeses.

All the Honestly Tasty Christmas hampers are available to buy on the Honestly Tasty website now.

