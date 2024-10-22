X
Food Lifestyle

You Can Now Buy A Huge Vegan Cheese Hamper For The Holidays

Honestly Tasty has unveiled its dairy-free cheese hampers for 2024

By

2 Minutes Read

A selection of vegan cheeses from dairy-free cheese brand Honestly Tasty Honestly Tasty has unveiled its vegan cheese hampers for 2024 - Media Credit: Honestly Tasty

Whether you’re celebrating a holiday this winter or just fancy eating loads of vegan cheese while watching television, you’ll be pleased to know that UK dairy-free brand Honestly Tasty has unveiled its cheese hampers for 2024. 

Read more: Dairy-Free Brand Swees Launches ‘World-First’ Vegan Cheese Sticks

Honestly Tasty, founded in 2018, specializes in creating plant-based alternatives to popular blue and soft cheeses. Products include its flagship cheese, named Blue, as well as Shamembert, Bree, and Garlic & Herb. Honestly Tasty also stocks crackers and chutney. 

You can try out all these products and more in the three holiday hampers available. The first, named The Little Christmas Cheese Collection, features the above cheese plus seasonal specials like Smoked Gouda, Pretenslydale with Cranberries, and Ched / Onion Block. This hamper costs £45. 

A selection of vegan cheeses from dairy-free cheese brand Honestly Tasty
Honestly Tasty The hampers include special seasonal cheeses

The Honestly Tasty Christmas Collection, which costs £59, features all of the above plus Ched Spread, Crackers, Relish, and Faux Butcher Bacon. If you fancy splashing out, the £69 Bigger Christmas Cheese Collection features an additional Chili Shed Spread and Faux Butcher Turkey Slices. 

Read more: Vegan Cheese Brand JULIENNE BRUNO Is Coming To Tesco In The Republic Of Ireland

The rise of Honestly Tasty

Honestly Tasty was founded by a former corporate banker named Michael Moore. He went vegan soon after watching a documentary on animal agriculture’s environmental impact, and realized there was a gap in the market for high-quality vegan cheeses. 

All of the company’s cheeses are made in north London, and they are stocked in Planet Organic, Selfridges, as well as more than 70 independent stores. The brand uses ingredients like shea butter, modified potato starch, nutritional yeast, and miso to create its cheeses. 

All the Honestly Tasty Christmas hampers are available to buy on the Honestly Tasty website now

Read more: Company That Creates Vegan Cheese With Same Method As Dairy Receives €1.3M Funding

Tagged

cheese

christmas

dairy free

holiday season

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active