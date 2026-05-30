Roasted Figs With Feta Cheese Alternative

These roasted figs with feta are a simple way to add something warm and balanced to a vegan cheeseboard. They take minutes to prepare and cook, but they change the flow of a spread by adding heat and texture. Instead of serving everything cold, you get a soft, roasted element that pairs well with bread, crackers, and other small plates.
The figs soften in the oven and release their natural sweetness, which works well with the feta-style cheese alternative. Once baked, the cheese turns slightly creamy and holds a tangy edge that cuts through the sweetness. Maple syrup adds a light glaze, while thyme and walnuts bring depth and texture. The result is a mix of soft, creamy, and crisp elements in each bite.
Read more: Whipped Tofu And Rosemary Walnut Dip
You can serve these roasted figs with feta straight from the oven or let them sit slightly before adding them to a board. They work well for hosting, small gatherings, or as a quick appetizer that looks more involved than it is.
Find out more information about the cheeses here.
Prepare the roasted figs with feta
Ingredients
- 6 large figs
- 1 block of Jay&Joy ‘Janis’ feta cheese alternative
- Maple syrup
- A few sprigs of fresh thyme
- A handful of walnut halves
- Salt pepper
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C (390°F).
- Rinse the figs and make a cross-shaped cut on the top of each.
- Place the figs in an ovenproof dish. Stuff each fig with pieces of Janis, then drizzle with maple syrup. Sprinkle with thyme, crushed walnuts, and a pinch of salt.
- Bake for 10 minutes, until the figs are nicely roasted.
- Remove the figs from the oven and sprinkle with a pinch of freshly ground black pepper
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