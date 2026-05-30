Roasted Figs With Feta Cheese Alternative

These roasted figs with feta are a simple way to add something warm and balanced to a vegan cheeseboard. They take minutes to prepare and cook, but they change the flow of a spread by adding heat and texture. Instead of serving everything cold, you get a soft, roasted element that pairs well with bread, crackers, and other small plates.

The figs soften in the oven and release their natural sweetness, which works well with the feta-style cheese alternative. Once baked, the cheese turns slightly creamy and holds a tangy edge that cuts through the sweetness. Maple syrup adds a light glaze, while thyme and walnuts bring depth and texture. The result is a mix of soft, creamy, and crisp elements in each bite.

Read more: Whipped Tofu And Rosemary Walnut Dip

You can serve these roasted figs with feta straight from the oven or let them sit slightly before adding them to a board. They work well for hosting, small gatherings, or as a quick appetizer that looks more involved than it is.

Find out more information about the cheeses here.

Prepare the roasted figs with feta

These roasted figs with feta add a warm, sweet and savory element to a vegan cheeseboard, ready in minutes and easy to serve. No ratings yet Duration 10 minutes mins Cook Time 5 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 6 figs Ingredients 6 large figs

1 block of Jay&Joy ‘Janis’ feta cheese alternative

Maple syrup

A few sprigs of fresh thyme

A handful of walnut halves

Salt pepper Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C (390°F).

Rinse the figs and make a cross-shaped cut on the top of each.

Place the figs in an ovenproof dish. Stuff each fig with pieces of Janis, then drizzle with maple syrup. Sprinkle with thyme, crushed walnuts, and a pinch of salt.

Bake for 10 minutes, until the figs are nicely roasted.

Remove the figs from the oven and sprinkle with a pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Please note: PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com