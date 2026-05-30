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Snacks Vegan Recipes

Roasted Figs With Feta Cheese Alternative

Figs, plant-based feta, walnuts, and maple syrup make for a gorgeous starter

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2 Minutes Read

Roasted Figs With Feta Cheese Alternative Eat this dish with crusty bread or crackers - Media Credit: Jay&Joy
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These roasted figs with feta are a simple way to add something warm and balanced to a vegan cheeseboard. They take minutes to prepare and cook, but they change the flow of a spread by adding heat and texture. Instead of serving everything cold, you get a soft, roasted element that pairs well with bread, crackers, and other small plates.

The figs soften in the oven and release their natural sweetness, which works well with the feta-style cheese alternative. Once baked, the cheese turns slightly creamy and holds a tangy edge that cuts through the sweetness. Maple syrup adds a light glaze, while thyme and walnuts bring depth and texture. The result is a mix of soft, creamy, and crisp elements in each bite.

Read more: Whipped Tofu And Rosemary Walnut Dip

You can serve these roasted figs with feta straight from the oven or let them sit slightly before adding them to a board. They work well for hosting, small gatherings, or as a quick appetizer that looks more involved than it is.

Find out more information about the cheeses here.

Prepare the roasted figs with feta

These roasted figs with feta add a warm, sweet and savory element to a vegan cheeseboard, ready in minutes and easy to serve.
Roasted Figs With Feta Cheese Alternative
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Duration10 minutes
Cook Time5 minutes
Prep Time5 minutes
Servings6 figs

Ingredients

  • 6 large figs
  • 1 block of Jay&Joy ‘Janis’ feta cheese alternative
  • Maple syrup
  • A few sprigs of fresh thyme
  • A handful of walnut halves
  • Salt pepper

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 200°C (390°F).
  • Rinse the figs and make a cross-shaped cut on the top of each.
  • Place the figs in an ovenproof dish. Stuff each fig with pieces of Janis, then drizzle with maple syrup. Sprinkle with thyme, crushed walnuts, and a pinch of salt.
  • Bake for 10 minutes, until the figs are nicely roasted.
  • Remove the figs from the oven and sprinkle with a pinch of freshly ground black pepper

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Tagged

figs

gluten free

plant-based feta

recipes

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