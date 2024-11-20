Pumpkin seed tofu is an earthy, soy-free alternative to traditional tofu, ideal for those with soy allergies. This recipe, from Joe Yonan’s Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking, uses just pumpkin seeds, water, salt, and lemon juice. The result is a slightly crumbly yet tasty tofu with a rich, nutty flavor. Unlike traditional tofu, which involves straining soybeans, this version keeps the ground pumpkin seeds, enhancing its texture and taste.

Preparing pumpkin seed tofu is straightforward and rewarding. Blend raw pumpkin seeds with water and salt, then cook the mixture until it curdles. Adding lemon juice helps the curds separate further, creating a perfect tofu-like consistency. After pressing out the liquid using cheesecloth or a nut-milk bag, refrigerate the tofu to firm it up. The process is simple, making it a great weekend cooking project.

This tofu shines when roasted or pan-fried, as its crumbly texture holds up best with these methods. Season it with Cajun spices, garam masala, or jerk seasoning for a flavorful twist. Serve it over salads, in wraps, or as a protein-packed snack. Pumpkin seed tofu is versatile, high in nutrients, and offers a delicious, plant-based alternative to soy-based options.

Pumpkin seed tofu

This pumpkin seed tofu is a versatile, high protein recipe that you should keep on hand when looking to roast or pan fry a plant-based protein. No ratings yet Servings 8 Ingredients 2 cups 260g raw pumpkin seeds

4 cups 950ml water

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice Instructions Set a fine-mesh sieve over a bowl and line it with several layers of cheesecloth or a nut-milk bag.

In a high-speed blender, combine the pumpkin seeds, water, and salt and puree on high speed for 2 minutes, until you see no specks.

Pour into a medium saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally with a silicone spatula—and being sure to scrape the bottom of the pan to avoid scorching—until the mixture starts to gently bubble, 10 to 15 minutes. You should see the mixture start to form small curds.

Stir in the lemon juice and continue gently stirring, being careful not to break up the curds, until they separate a little more from the liquid, 2 to 3 minutes.

Spoon or pour the mixture into the cheesecloth-lined sieve or the nut-milk bag, smooth the top, and close the cheesecloth, layering it on top as neatly and tightly as possible.

Set a small smooth-bottomed plate on the cheesecloth and top it with a small can of beans or tomatoes to gently press about 20 minutes, until the “whey” has mostly stopped dripping out. (If you have a tofu-making press, that works well here, too, but you might need to work in two batches.)

Leaving the tofu in the cheesecloth or nut-milk bag, transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours. (You can store it like this for up to 1 week.) For storage: Refrigerate, still in the nut-milk bag or wrapped in cheesecloth and in an airtight container, for up to 1 week. Freezing not recommended. Cook’s note: When you’re ready to cook it, carefully unwrap the tofu on your countertop and cut it into cubes. If you’d like to roast it, preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C). Transfer the cubes to a sheet pan, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and the spices or spice mix of your choice, making sure to carefully turn it over to season and oil top and bottom. Roast until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. If you’d like to pan-fry it, use salt but leave off the spices. In a large skillet (preferably nonstick), heat 1⁄4 cup (60ml) olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the tofu cubes and cook until browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Flip the cubes and cook on the other side until browned, 4 to 5 minutes.

Reprinted with permission from Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking by Joe Yonan, copyright © 2024. Published by Ten Speed Press, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC.

