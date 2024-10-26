How To Make ‘Any Bean’ Tofu

If you’ve been wanting to create your own high-protein tofu but you haven’t found an easy method, then you need to give this any bean tofu recipe a go. The recipe comes from Christine Wong’s new vegan cookbook The Vibrant Hong Kong Table. As the name suggests, you can make tofu out of any bean you have available with this recipe.

All you need to put your plant protein together is your choice of legume, such as chickpeas, lentils, black beans, mung beans, etc. Then you need to soak dried beans in water overnight, blend them with water, strain them, and heat. Your bean milk will need to be cooked on a medium heat and skimmed until a thick paste forms. Finally, you then place your freshly made tofu in a greased dish and refrigerate. The next day you’ll have the perfect tofu for any meal from stir fries, to soups, or anything you fancy.

Any bean tofu

Did you know you can make easy tofu out of any of these beans? From chickpeas to lentils to black beans, and more, you can create an almost effortless bean tofu to enjoy over three days. No ratings yet Ingredients 1 cup dried chickpeas mung beans, lentils, black beans, pinto beans, black-eyed peas, or kidney beans

1 tsp neutral oil for greasing the bowl Instructions Soak the beans in water to cover overnight, then rinse and drain.

Blend with 2 cups [480 ml] of water.

Strain out the solids, saving these to make a soup or to add a bit of protein when cooking your rice.

Heat the bean milk in a medium pot on medium heat.

Skim off any froth that may rise to the surface.

Stir continuously until a thick paste forms, 10 to 20 minutes.

Transfer the paste into a medium bowl or dish that is lightly oiled and let it cool completely before covering and storing it in the refrigerator overnight to set. Use within 3 days. With the exception of soybeans and adzuki beans, most legumes have a natural coagulating property so all you need are the beans and water to make this.

Taken from ‘The Vibrant Hong Kong Table: 88 Iconic Vegan Recipes from Dim Sum to Late-Night Snacks’ by Christine Wong (Chronicle Books, £25).

