Air Fryer Hasselback Sweet Potatoes

Use your air fryer to the fullest with this tasty sweet potato recipe

By

2 Minutes Read

air fryer hasselback sweet potatoes with olive oil and garlic Kick off Veganuary with this simple side that pairs well with any plant protein - Media Credit: NCSC
These hasselback sweet potatoes are an easy way to turn a simple ingredient into a standout side. Cooking them in the air fryer keeps the process quick while giving you crisp edges and a soft center. The fan-like slices open as they cook, which helps the seasoning reach every layer. As a result, each bite gets a mix of texture and flavor without much effort.

Sweet potatoes work especially well during the colder months, when seasonal cooking leans toward warm and comforting dishes. This recipe fits neatly into Veganuary too, since it uses pantry staples and minimal prep. Olive oil, dried herbs, and garlic powder add flavor without overpowering the natural sweetness. The air fryer also cuts down cooking time, making this a good option for busy evenings or last-minute sides.

Serve these hasselback sweet potatoes with winter mains, grain bowls, or salads. They also work as a snack on their own. Overall, using the air fryer keeps things simple while delivering a dish that looks impressive and tastes familiar.

Air fry the hasselback sweet potatoes

These air fryer hasselback sweet potatoes cook until crisp on the edges and tender inside. They make an easy seasonal side using simple ingredients and minimal prep.
air fryer hasselback sweet potatoes with olive oil and garlic
No ratings yet
Duration35 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 4 large sweet potatoes
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp Italian herbs
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper

Instructions

  • Preheat the air fryer to 180°C.
  • Cut each sweetpotato into 3 to 5 mm fan-like slices, leaving the base intact so the slices stay connected.
  • In a mixing bowl, combine the olive oil, Italian herbs, garlic powder, salt and black pepper.
  • Place the sweetpotatoes in the air fryer and cook for 5 minutes.
  • Open the air fryer and, using a brush, apply the seasoning mixture between the slices and over the tops of the sweet potatoes.
  • Cook for a further 20 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are golden and tender. Serve warm.

This recipe comes from the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission (NCSC).

