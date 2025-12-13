Add these plant-based cranberry BBQ pulled pork swirls to your festive table this December. Each soft roll wraps a smoky-sweet filling made with vegan pulled pork and cranberry BBQ sauce, then finishes with dukkah and chives for crunch and contrast. The pulled pork delivers a solid hit of plant protein, which makes these more than just party bites.

The cranberry and BBQ combo leans into classic holiday flavors. Think sweet, tangy, and lightly smoky. The dough bakes up soft on the inside and lightly golden on the outside. A maple and plant milk glaze gives them shine and color.

Serve these swirls as part of a Christmas spread, a New Year’s appetizer table, or a holiday brunch. They also work for potlucks, family gatherings, or as a make-ahead snack you warm up before guests arrive.

Prepare the BBQ pulled pork swirls

These tasty BBQ pulled pork swirls are soft baked rolls filled with cranberry-glazed plant-based pulled pork and topped with dukkah and chives. They’re a high-protein, festive option for holiday appetizers, parties, and sharing platters. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the Filling 1×200 g pack Redefine Pulled Pork (or equivalent of your choice), defrosted

2 tsp dukkah store-bought

1 tbsp chopped chives For the Cranberry BBQ Sauce 1 tbsp cooking oil

1 medium onion finely chopped

2 garlic cloves minced

½ tsp BBQ seasoning

¼ tsp dried oregano

¼ tsp dried thyme

80 ml BBQ sauce

60 ml cranberry sauce For the Dough 220 g all-purpose flour

25 g cane sugar

1 tsp instant yeast or 1 sachet

½ tsp salt

180 ml unsweetened non-dairy milk warmed to ~43°C

1 tbsp vegan butter melted For the Vegan Egg Wash 2 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp non-dairy milk Instructions Prepare the dough In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, yeast, and salt.

Make a small well in the center and pour in the warmed milk and melted butter.

Mix with a spatula until the dough forms.

Knead for 5 minutes either in the bowl or on a floured surface.

Shape into a ball, place in a greased bowl, cover, and rest for 15 minutes.

While the dough rests, whisk together the maple syrup and non-dairy milk to make the vegan egg wash. Set it aside. Make the cranberry BBQ sauce Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium heat.

Sauté the onion and garlic until soft.

Add BBQ seasoning, BBQ sauce, and cranberry sauce.

Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes.

Stir in oregano and thyme. Remove from heat. Cook the pulled pork In a small pan, heat a bit of oil over medium heat.

Add the Redefine Pulled Pork and cook for 8 minutes, tossing occasionally, until caramelized.

Remove from heat and mix in three-quarters of the cranberry BBQ sauce. Assemble the rolls Once the dough has rested, punch it down and roll it out on a lightly floured surface into a 30×50 cm rectangle (12×19 inches), about ½ cm thick.

Brush the surface with the remaining cranberry BBQ sauce.

Add a layer of BBQ pulled pork.

Roll tightly from the long side and pinch to seal.

Trim the ends and slice into 8 equal rolls. Bake the rolls Place the rolls on a parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving at least 5 cm between each.

Cover loosely and let rise for 30 minutes.

Brush with half of the vegan egg wash.

Preheat the oven to 180°C and bake for 25–30 minutes, until golden brown.

Brush with the remaining vegan egg wash. Let cool for 5–10 minutes.

Top with dukkah and chopped chives before serving.

