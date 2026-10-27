Seeds may be small, but they can bring plenty of flavor, texture, and nutrition to plant-based cooking. These seed-filled recipes show how versatile these ingredients can be, whether you want to add crunch, richness, or a nutty flavor to your meals. They also offer an easy way to bring more variety to everyday dishes.

Many seeds provide useful nutrients, including fiber, plant protein, healthy fats, and minerals. Chia and flax seeds are particularly good sources of plant-based omega-3 fats, while sunflower, pumpkin, sesame, and poppy seeds each have their own distinctive taste and texture. Using different seeds can add variety without making cooking complicated.

Read more: 4 Vegan Recipes To Make You Fall In Love With Lentils

From breakfast and baking to snacks and savory meals, seeds can play many different roles in the kitchen. They can help create creamy textures, add a nice crunch, or simply bring another layer of flavor to a dish. These recipes offer plenty of inspiration for making the most of these versatile plant-based ingredients.

Sunflower seed cheese

The Garden Party This vegan cheese features sunflower seeds and coconut oil

This creamy vegan cheese from Rachel Steenland uses sunflower seeds to create a rich, spreadable alternative to dairy cheese. It makes a versatile addition to crackers, sandwiches, toast, or snack boards.

Find the recipe here.

Lemon poppy seed cupcakes

Saloni Mehta These cupcakes are bright, light, and contain epic lemon flavor

These lemon poppy seed cupcakes by Saloni Mehta combine bright citrus with the delicate crunch of poppy seeds. A simple vegan bake, they make a lovely choice when you want something light, fresh, and sweet.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan feta with watermelon seeds

Eva Kolenko This vegan feta recipe is creamy and high in protein

Miyoko Schinner uses watermelon seeds to create a creative plant-based alternative to feta. The seeds give this dairy-free cheese a distinctive texture and nutty flavor, making it a useful addition to salads, bowls, and other savory dishes.

Find the recipe here.

Black sesame seed and matcha cookies

Ana Rusu Crackly, chewy, nutty, and a bit earthy, matcha and sesame pair beautifully in these cookies

These vegan cookies from Ana Rusu pair earthy matcha with the deep, nutty flavor of black sesame seeds. The striking combination brings plenty of character to a simple baked treat.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Power Bowl Recipes

Seedy wholemeal soda bread

Amy Lanza This bread works well with your favorite spreads

Try this seedy wholemeal soda bread by Amy Lanza; it packs a range of seeds into a hearty homemade loaf. The seeds add texture and nuttiness, while the simple soda bread method makes this an approachable bake for everyday meals.

Find the recipe here.

Mango coconut chia seed pudding

Monika Normand Need a new vegan breakfast? Try this mango coconut chia seed pudding

This mango coconut chia seed pudding from Emani Corcran combines creamy coconut with sweet, tropical mango. Chia seeds help create the pudding’s thick texture while adding fiber, plant protein, and omega-3 fats.

Find the recipe here.

Pumpkin seed tofu

Erin Scott Pumpkin seeds are naturally high in plant protein

Joe Yonan puts pumpkin seeds to an inventive use in this homemade tofu alternative. The seeds create a nutty, protein-rich option with a crumbly texture, offering a creative way to use seeds beyond sprinkling them over finished dishes.

Find the recipe here.

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