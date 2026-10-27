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7 Seed-Filled Recipes, From Cheese to Lemon Cupcakes

From cheese alternatives to simple hero flavors, these seed recipes are unique and fun

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5 Minutes Read

a tray of seasoned pumpkin seed tofu cubes for seed-filled recipes Seeds are nutty, flavorful, and full of goodness - Media Credit: Erin Scott

Seeds may be small, but they can bring plenty of flavor, texture, and nutrition to plant-based cooking. These seed-filled recipes show how versatile these ingredients can be, whether you want to add crunch, richness, or a nutty flavor to your meals. They also offer an easy way to bring more variety to everyday dishes.

Many seeds provide useful nutrients, including fiber, plant protein, healthy fats, and minerals. Chia and flax seeds are particularly good sources of plant-based omega-3 fats, while sunflower, pumpkin, sesame, and poppy seeds each have their own distinctive taste and texture. Using different seeds can add variety without making cooking complicated.

Read more: 4 Vegan Recipes To Make You Fall In Love With Lentils

From breakfast and baking to snacks and savory meals, seeds can play many different roles in the kitchen. They can help create creamy textures, add a nice crunch, or simply bring another layer of flavor to a dish. These recipes offer plenty of inspiration for making the most of these versatile plant-based ingredients.

Sunflower seed cheese

Vegan cheese made from sunflower seeds
The Garden Party This vegan cheese features sunflower seeds and coconut oil

This creamy vegan cheese from Rachel Steenland uses sunflower seeds to create a rich, spreadable alternative to dairy cheese. It makes a versatile addition to crackers, sandwiches, toast, or snack boards.

Find the recipe here.

Lemon poppy seed cupcakes

Lemon Poppy Seed Cupcakes with real lemon and vanilla, a curd, and butter cream
Saloni Mehta These cupcakes are bright, light, and contain epic lemon flavor

These lemon poppy seed cupcakes by Saloni Mehta combine bright citrus with the delicate crunch of poppy seeds. A simple vegan bake, they make a lovely choice when you want something light, fresh, and sweet.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan feta with watermelon seeds

feta fetish vegan feta made with watermelon seeds, hemp hearts, and almonds
Eva Kolenko This vegan feta recipe is creamy and high in protein

Miyoko Schinner uses watermelon seeds to create a creative plant-based alternative to feta. The seeds give this dairy-free cheese a distinctive texture and nutty flavor, making it a useful addition to salads, bowls, and other savory dishes.

Find the recipe here.

Black sesame seed and matcha cookies

black sesame seed and matcha cookies laid out on a table
Ana Rusu Crackly, chewy, nutty, and a bit earthy, matcha and sesame pair beautifully in these cookies

These vegan cookies from Ana Rusu pair earthy matcha with the deep, nutty flavor of black sesame seeds. The striking combination brings plenty of character to a simple baked treat.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Power Bowl Recipes

Seedy wholemeal soda bread

seedy wholemeal soda bread for seed-filled recipes
Amy Lanza This bread works well with your favorite spreads

Try this seedy wholemeal soda bread by Amy Lanza; it packs a range of seeds into a hearty homemade loaf. The seeds add texture and nuttiness, while the simple soda bread method makes this an approachable bake for everyday meals.

Find the recipe here.

Mango coconut chia seed pudding

two jars of mango coconut chia seed pudding with sliced mango and coconut
Monika Normand Need a new vegan breakfast? Try this mango coconut chia seed pudding

This mango coconut chia seed pudding from Emani Corcran combines creamy coconut with sweet, tropical mango. Chia seeds help create the pudding’s thick texture while adding fiber, plant protein, and omega-3 fats.

Find the recipe here.

Pumpkin seed tofu

a tray of seasoned pumpkin seed tofu cubes
Erin Scott Pumpkin seeds are naturally high in plant protein

Joe Yonan puts pumpkin seeds to an inventive use in this homemade tofu alternative. The seeds create a nutty, protein-rich option with a crumbly texture, offering a creative way to use seeds beyond sprinkling them over finished dishes.

Find the recipe here.

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The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

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