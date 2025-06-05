4 Vegan Recipes To Make You Fall In Love With Lentils

Nisha Vora, known for running the Rainbow Plant Life YouTube channel, recently shared a video focused on making lentils both exciting and accessible. Vora, a former lawyer turned vegan recipe developer and cookbook author, has built a loyal following by turning everyday plant-based staples into crave-worthy meals. In this video, she tackles an ingredient that’s nutritious, affordable, and widely available – but often overlooked: lentils.

Lentils are a rich source of plant protein and fiber, and they’re low in fat, making them a go-to for anyone looking to eat more whole foods. But as Vora points out, they still suffer from an image problem. “There are a lot of folks out there who just don’t care for them,” she says. The goal of the video is to change that perception by showcasing four standout lentil recipes – each one designed to win over skeptics and delight long-time fans. From crispy snack mixes to hearty mains, these dishes highlight how versatile and delicious lentils can be.

Read more: 10 Quick And Easy Vegan Lentil Recipes

1. Indian-inspired crispy lentil snack mix

The first recipe is a crunchy, savory lentil mix inspired by Indian snack blends and American Chex Mix. It combines oven-roasted lentils with chopped almonds, cashews, seeds, coconut flakes, and a fragrant spice blend. The result is a high-protein snack or topping that’s versatile and shelf-stable for up to three weeks.

Vora emphasizes that this snack is more than just filler. With protein-rich lentils and healthy fats from nuts and seeds, it’s a nutrient-dense option for between meals or a flavorful topper for salads and soups. She describes the final product as “like a savory Indian popcorn meets granola,” and notes that it rarely lasts long in her house.

2. Dal palak

Next up is dal palak, a comforting Indian dish made with yellow or red split lentils and spinach. The lentils are simmered with turmeric until soft and creamy, then finished with a spiced oil (tadka) infused with garlic, onion, mustard seeds, dried chilies, and curry leaves.

This recipe highlights lentils’ ability to absorb flavor and create rich, satisfying textures without needing cream or meat. Vora calls the final dish “unreasonably delicious for how simple it is.”

3. Lentil bolognese

This lentil bolognese is one of Vora’s most popular recipes

The third dish is a hearty lentil bolognese that swaps meat for red lentils and finely chopped walnuts. The sauce starts with a long-cooked base of onion, garlic, tomato paste, and herbs, then simmers with lentils and crushed tomatoes to develop deep, umami-rich flavor.

For added depth, she includes red wine and finishes the dish with balsamic vinegar. The walnuts not only boost the protein content but also provide body and texture. Vora explains that while the ingredient list is simple, “every time I make it, I’m so surprised by how complex the flavors can be.”

This recipe is freezer-friendly and works well with pasta shapes that hold sauce, such as rigatoni or tagliatelle. It’s a go-to for meal prep or feeding a crowd.

Read more: 30-Minute Curried Lentil And Leek Soup

4. Lentil tacos with avocado crema

Last is a lentil taco recipe that uses mushrooms, walnuts, and lentils to create a flavorful meat alternative. The mixture is seasoned with taco spices, nutritional yeast, and optional add-ins like mushroom powder or vegan bouillon for extra savoriness.

The taco filling is pan-fried until crisp, then layered into warm tortillas with cabbage slaw and a creamy avocado crema made from yogurt, lime, and cilantro. Vora says this recipe goes beyond the basics: “We’re not just serving plain lentils in a tortilla, we’re gonna be making a super delicious lentil taco meat.” It’s designed to satisfy taco cravings while delivering texture and bold flavor.

This recipe is packed with protein, healthy fats, and fiber, and can easily be made gluten-free by using corn tortillas.

You can find more plant-based recipes on the Rainbow Plant Life YouTube channel.