This miso tofu ramen from Sophie Sugrue is a comforting bowl that works especially well on cold days or when you want something warming and filling. The broth tastes rich and savory, with miso, ginger, and garlic creating deep flavor without much effort. Crispy tofu sits at the center of the dish and adds texture and substance. Sticky mushrooms, charred sweetcorn, and tender pak choy round things out and make each bowl feel complete.
This ramen also suits busy evenings, since several steps can happen ahead of time. You can prep the tofu, slice the vegetables, or cook the toppings earlier in the day. Then, everything comes together quickly once the broth simmers. Another helpful shortcut is cooking each topping one at a time and setting them aside. The hot broth reheats everything at the end. Adding the miso last keeps its flavor balanced and smooth.
Serve this ramen for dinner, a cozy weekend lunch, or anytime you want a satisfying meal in one bowl. It’s comforting, flavorful, and worth the extra toppings.
A cozy ramen bowl
Ingredients
- 2 nests ramen noodles or udon noodles
Tofu
- 250 g tofu
- Roughly 40g or 4 tbsp of cornflour
- 1 tsp mushroom stock powder
- ½ tsp garlic granules
- Pinch of salt & white pepper
- Neutral oil for frying
- Pinch of sugar optional
- Dusting of sichimi or chili powder to taste / optional
Toppings
- 120 g shiitake mushroom
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp vegan oyster sauce
- 1 tsp agave
- 1 small can of corn (roughly 200g)
- 1 pak choy
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- 1 spring onions green part
- Sesame seeds
- Chili crisp
Broth
- 1-2 spring onions white part
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 tbsp fresh ginger
- Sesame oil
- 250 ml oat or soy milk
- 300 ml boiling water
- 1 tsp mushroom stock powder
- 1 tbsp mirin
- 1 tbsp light soy sauce
- 2 tbsp miso
Instructions
- Start by getting everything prepped. Cut your tofu into slices or triangles. Roughly 1/2 inch in thickness. Add the tofu to a bowl, with cornflour, mushroom stock powder, garlic powder, pinch of salt & white pepper and toss until coated.
- Slice your shiitake mushrooms and prepare your pak choy by washing and halving.
- Mince your garlic & ginger. Chop your spring onion, keeping the white part for the broth and the green part for the garnish.
- Next we will move onto cooking your toppings. Char the corn in a frying pan on medium-high heat. Once it has some color, remove from pan and set aside.
- On a medium heat fry your mushrooms in a little sesame oil, once cooked, remove from heat, add oyster sauce and agave, remove from pan & set aside.
- Cook your pak choy by placing flat side down in a pan on medium to high heat, leave for a few minutes until it has slightly charred, then turn down the heat to medium, add about 50ml water and cover with a lid to steam. Cook until soft, remove lid, add your soy sauce, cook for another minute, then remove from pan & set aside.
- Next we will move onto frying the tofu. Over a medium heat, add your oil, you will need to be fairly generous with the oil, as we are almost going to shallow fry it. Once your oil is hot, add in your slices of tofu, fry until golden on each side. Remove from pan and add to a paper towel. Sprinkle with sichimi & a pinch of sugar.
- Moving onto the broth – over a low heat, add your sesame oil, garlic, ginger & spring onions and fry until fragrant. Add in your oat milk, stock powder, mirin, light soy sauce and leave to simmer.
- Meanwhile, cook your noodles. You can use the boiling water from the noodles to add to the broth (300ml).
- Stir in your miso paste. I use ladle full of broth or water and mix it in there first, before adding to the soup.
- Assemble by adding the noodles, pour over the broth, add your toppings & enjoy the slurp sensation!
This recipe comes from vegan MasterChef finalist Sophie Sugrue. Find more recipes on her Instagram here.
