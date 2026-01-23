Miso Tofu Ramen

TIPS & SUBS

– As there are a lot of elements to this dish, I tend to cook them one by one (because I’m lazy and like to save on washing up), then set them aside. The hot broth heats everything up at the end.

– If you don’t have sichimi, that is fine you can use another chili powder or flake. Tossing the tofu in this with a tiny bit of sugar just takes it to that next level so I would certainly recommend doing that!

– I buy my mushroom stock/bullion powder from the Asian grocery store. If you don’t have this, you can use another powdered stock. OR add a stock cube to your broth, but be careful of the salt, you may only need to add half of one.