Homemade Gnocchi With Sage, Walnut & Vegan Blue Cheese

Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club’s homemade gnocchi with sage, walnuts, and vegan blue cheese is easy comfort food for cold evenings. The recipe shows you how to make pillowy gnocchi from scratch, but you can use store-bought to save time. Once the gnocchi are cooked, they’re tossed in a rich sauce of vegan butter, garlic, and crisped sage leaves.

The combination of sage, walnuts, and blue cheese is a classic pairing that works beautifully. The sage adds an aromatic note, the walnuts give the dish crunch, and the vegan blue cheese melts into the creamy sauce that coats every piece. It’s simple to make yet feels like a restaurant dish.

Serve this gnocchi hot, topped with extra sage leaves or a handful of crushed walnuts. It’s a warm, indulgent meal that suits quiet nights in or casual dinner gatherings.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.

Homemade gnocchi with sage, the method

This homemade gnocchi with sage, walnuts, and vegan blue cheese is a quick, cozy dish that turns simple ingredients into classic cold-weather comfort. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Cook Time 50 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients Gnocchi – (If you’re short of time then use a shop-bought vegan gnocchi) 500 g floury potatoes e.g. Maris Piper keep whole and leave skins on

Salt very important

175 g ‘00’ flour sieved

¼ tsp nutmeg freshly grated Sauce 100 ml olive oil

Bunch of sage leaves stalks removed

100 g high-quality vegan butter

65 g walnuts

½ tsp chili flakes optional

Zest of 1 lemon finely zested (optional)

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

150 g vegan blue cheese crumbled Instructions Gnocchi Using a large saucepan, boil the potatoes for 40 minutes or until tender.

Drain and remove the skins while the potatoes are still hot then press them through a potato ricer or mash them with a potato masher until smooth.

Using a large mixing bowl, thoroughly combine the mashed potatoes, flour and nutmeg and form a smooth dough.

Cover the dough with a tea towel and leave to rest for 10-20 minutes.

Dust some flour onto a clean surface and roll a quarter of the dough into a 2cm sausage shape. Cut this into small gnocchi pieces (approx. 2 x 3cm or a little smaller if you prefer). Repeat this step until all of the dough has been cut into pieces.

If you’d like to add the grooves to the gnocchi (helps the sauce to cling better), either roll each piece from corner to corner along a gnocchi board or use the prongs of a fork and gently press into each piece.

Using a large saucepan of salted boiling water, lower the gnocchi into the water and boil until they rise to the surface (approx. 1-2 minutes).

Thoroughly drain and set aside until needed (it doesn’t matter if they cool as they will be dunked into the sauce to heat up). Sauce Heat the olive oil on medium in a large frying pan or wok and when lightly sizzling, add the sage leaves (one layer at a time) until they crisp up (around 30 seconds – 1 minute). Remove them with a slotted spoon and place on kitchen roll until needed.

When all the sage leaves have been cooked, remove the oil then add the butter to the pan and melt on a medium heat. Stir through the walnuts, chili flakes, lemon zest, garlic and gnocchi.

Thoroughly combine and heat for a further 2 minutes before serving.

Top with the crispy sage leaves and vegan blue cheese.

