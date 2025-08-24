Vegan Banh Mi

This vegan bánh mì is a plant-based take on the beloved Vietnamese sandwich. The recipe comes from Vegan Street Eats by Will Edmond and uses crispy soy curls as the centerpiece. Packed into a crusty vegan baguette, the curls are double battered and fried until golden, then layered with creamy Sriracha mayo and tangy pickled vegetables.

Bánh mì is traditionally a fusion of French and Vietnamese cuisine, combining a fluffy baguette with savory fillings, pickles, fresh herbs, and chili heat. This version honors that spirit while swapping animal-based ingredients for plants. The soy curls bring serious texture and protein, while the quick-pickled daikon and carrots brighten every bite.

Jalapeño slices and cilantro add freshness and flair, and the sriracha mayo pulls it all together with heat and creaminess. The sandwich hits all the right notes – crunchy, spicy, tangy, and rich.

How to make it

This high-protein, plant-based spin on a Vietnamese classic layers crispy soy curls with sriracha mayo, pickled veggies, and fresh herbs. The bánh mì offers crunch, heat, and tang in every bite without meat or dairy. It’s a flavor-packed sandwich that’s perfect for lunch, dinner, or anytime cravings hit. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients Pickled Veggies ½ cup (120 ml) rice vinegar

¼ cup (50 g) organic granulated sugar

1 tsp salt

1 large carrot julienned

1 daikon radish julienned Sweet Spicy Sriracha Mayo ½ cup (115 g) vegan mayonnaise

2 tbsp (30 ml) Sriracha

¼ cup (60 ml) agave syrup

1 tbsp (15 ml) fresh lime juice Crispy Soy Curls 2 cups (80 g) soy curls

1 cup (240 ml) unflavored, unsweetened oat milk (or any plant-based milk of your choice)

1 cup (125 g) organic allpurpose, unenriched, unbleached flour

1 cup (90 g) vegan panko bread crumbs

1 tbsp (8 g) Cajun seasoning

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Coconut oil or avocado oil for frying Banh Mi 4 vegan baguettes

Pickled veggies

Fresh cilantro

Sliced jalapeño Instructions Prepare the pickled veggies: In a medium-sized bowl, mix together the rice vinegar, sugar and salt until the sugar dissolves. Add the julienned carrot and daikon radish, ensuring they’re fully submerged. Let it sit for at least 20 minutes.

Prepare the Sriracha mayo: In a small bowl, whisk together the vegan mayonnaise, Sriracha, agave and lime juice. Adjust the heat to your liking.

Prepare the soy curls: Rehydrate the soy curls according to the package instructions. Pour the oat milk into a small bowl. In a separate shallow bowl, mix together the flour, vegan panko, Cajun seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt and pepper to taste.

Dip the soy curls into the oat milk and then coat them in the flour mixture, repeating both steps for a double batter.

Heat the coconut oil in a skillet and fry the soy curls for 5 to 7 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Transfer the soy curls to paper towels to drain any excess oil.

Assemble the banh mi: Slice the baguettes horizontally without cutting all the way through them, to make a hinged roll. Slather each cut side with the Sriracha mayonnaise. Place a generous amount of crispy soy curls on the bottom half of each roll. Top with the pickled veggies you made earlier, cilantro leaves and sliced jalapeño. Close each sandwich and press it down gently.

Cut your banh mi into halves or thirds, depending on your preference. Serve with a side of a little extra Sriracha mayonnaise for dipping.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Street Eats by Will Edmond and Austyn Rich. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credit: Toni Zernick.

