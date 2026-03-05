This tomato braised cabbage on mint tzatziki makes a satisfying lunch that feels hearty but still fresh. Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg shares this recipe as a way to turn simple vegetables into something bold and colorful. The dish serves four, so you can share it with friends or family. Warm pita on the side makes it even better and helps scoop up every bit of sauce.

Cabbage forms the base and becomes tender and deeply flavored after braising in tomatoes and stock. It is rich in fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants, which support digestion and overall health. Cherry tomatoes and tomato paste create a savory sauce, while a hint of chili oil adds heat. The mint tzatziki brightens the plate with cool coconut yogurt, lemon, and cucumber.

Serve the cabbage over a generous spoonful of tzatziki, so the warm sauce meets the cool cream. The contrast keeps each bite balanced. This dish works well for a relaxed lunch that feels nourishing with little effort.

Prep the tomato braised cabbage

Servings 4 Ingredients Ingredients (cabbage): 3 Tbsp high heat oil ex. canola, algae, etc.

1 head cabbage cut into 6 wedges & salted

1 Tbsp chili oil oil in chili crisp jar also works!

12 oz cherry tomatoes

1 shallot diced

6 oz tomato paste

1 Tbsp truffle paste

1 pint vegetable stock Ingredients (mint tzatziki): 8 oz unsweetened coconut yogurt

1 Tbsp olive oil

Juice of half a lemon

½ cup cucumber diced

Small handful of mint

Salt to taste Instructions Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

On medium-high heat on a cast iron pot or dutch oven, heat oil. Place cabbage wedges in the pan (I did this in batches—3 at a time) and cook for roughly 10 minutes or until browned on each side. Remove cabbage from pot while you cook tomato sauce.

Turn down the heat of the stove and in the same pot, heat chili oil. Add tomatoes and shallot, cook for 3-5 minutes until shallot is fragrant. Add tomato paste and truffle paste and cook until the tomato paste is slightly caramelized. Pour in the vegetable stock and stir to combine.

Add the cabbage back into the pot and spoon sauce over top. Braise in the oven for 1 hour or until the cabbage is soft. (test with a toothpick or knife)

While cabbage is in the oven, make the tzatziki. Combine coconut yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice, cucumber, mint, and salt. Blend ingredients together using a blender or immersion blender.

When plating, spoon tzatziki on a plate, then place cabbage and sauce over top. Garnish with chili oil and serve!

This recipe was republished with permission from Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg. You can find the original here.

