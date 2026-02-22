These vegan blue cheese spinach and cream pancakes make a speedy brunch or light lunch when you want something savory and different. The recipe makes five pancakes and takes about 25 minutes from start to finish. They work well for relaxed weekend meals or casual gatherings, especially for people who enjoy vegan cheeses.
The batter blends spinach, basil, garlic, and flour into soft green pancakes with a mild, herby flavor. A cream made from plain soya yogurt and an organic blue cheese alternative adds tang and richness without dairy. Radish, rocket, and crushed walnuts on top bring crunch, peppery notes, and contrast to the creamy topping.
Serve the pancakes stacked on a platter and spoon over the blue cheese cream just before bringing them to the table. They suit brunch spreads, casual lunches, or small gatherings where people can help themselves. Pair them with a simple salad or fresh fruit to keep the meal balanced and easy to share.
Spinach and cream pancakes method
Ingredients
Spinach pancakes:
- 150 ml plain almond milk
- 90 g wheat flour T55
- 60 g fresh spinach
- 10 g corn flour
- 1 small bunch fresh basil
- ½ clove garlic
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp teaspoon salt
Jeanne cream:
- 45 g Jay&Joy ‘Jeanne’ organic blue cheese alternative
- 40 g plain soya yoghurt
- ½ clove garlic
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- Salt and pepper
Garnish:
- A few pieces of vegan blue cheese
- Slices of radish
- Rocket
- 1 handful of crushed walnuts
Instructions
- Peel and chop the garlic. Wash and chop the spinach and basil.
- Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and homogeneous, without lumps. Pour the mixture into a bowl and leave for 20 minutes.
- Heat a little oil in a non-stick pan. When the pan is hot, pour a ladleful of batter into the centre. Cook for 2 minutes, until bubbles appear on the surface, then turn the pancake over and cook for 2 minutes on the other side. Remove the pancake from the pan and repeat the process until the batter is used up.
- Prepare the cream of vegan blue cheese. Peel and chop the garlic. Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend to obtain a smooth cream.
- Serve the pancakes warm or cold, with vegan blue cheese cream and topped with bits of the cheese, slices of radish, a handful of rocket and crushed walnuts.
