These vegan blue cheese spinach and cream pancakes make a speedy brunch or light lunch when you want something savory and different. The recipe makes five pancakes and takes about 25 minutes from start to finish. They work well for relaxed weekend meals or casual gatherings, especially for people who enjoy vegan cheeses.

The batter blends spinach, basil, garlic, and flour into soft green pancakes with a mild, herby flavor. A cream made from plain soya yogurt and an organic blue cheese alternative adds tang and richness without dairy. Radish, rocket, and crushed walnuts on top bring crunch, peppery notes, and contrast to the creamy topping.

Serve the pancakes stacked on a platter and spoon over the blue cheese cream just before bringing them to the table. They suit brunch spreads, casual lunches, or small gatherings where people can help themselves. Pair them with a simple salad or fresh fruit to keep the meal balanced and easy to share.

Spinach and cream pancakes method

Try these vegan blue cheese spinach and cream pancakes for a quick savory brunch or lunch. Soft spinach pancakes are topped with a tangy soya yogurt and blue cheese alternative, plus fresh crunchy garnishes. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 5 pancakes Ingredients Spinach pancakes: 150 ml plain almond milk

90 g wheat flour T55

60 g fresh spinach

10 g corn flour

1 small bunch fresh basil

½ clove garlic

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp teaspoon salt Jeanne cream: 45 g Jay&Joy ‘Jeanne’ organic blue cheese alternative

40 g plain soya yoghurt

½ clove garlic

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper Garnish: A few pieces of vegan blue cheese

Slices of radish

Rocket

1 handful of crushed walnuts Instructions Peel and chop the garlic. Wash and chop the spinach and basil.

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and homogeneous, without lumps. Pour the mixture into a bowl and leave for 20 minutes.

Heat a little oil in a non-stick pan. When the pan is hot, pour a ladleful of batter into the centre. Cook for 2 minutes, until bubbles appear on the surface, then turn the pancake over and cook for 2 minutes on the other side. Remove the pancake from the pan and repeat the process until the batter is used up.

Prepare the cream of vegan blue cheese. Peel and chop the garlic. Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend to obtain a smooth cream.

Serve the pancakes warm or cold, with vegan blue cheese cream and topped with bits of the cheese, slices of radish, a handful of rocket and crushed walnuts.

To find out more about the cheeses look here.

