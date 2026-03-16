These teriyaki black bean burgers make a high-protein, vegan option that works well for group meals. The recipe makes eight, which suits cookouts, family dinners, or casual gatherings. The flavor leans savory and slightly sweet, with teriyaki and herbs carrying through each bite. They appeal to adults and kids alike, especially when served in buns with simple toppings.

Black beans give these burgers their structure and help keep them filling. They supply plant protein, fiber, and slow-digesting carbohydrates, which help keep energy steady. Brown rice and tofu add more substance, while herbs, lime zest, and salsa keep the flavor bright. Marlene Watson-Tara includes this recipe in her cookbook Go Vegan, where the focus stays on whole foods that nourish without complicating everyday cooking.

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Serve the burgers in buns with salad, or plate them with grains and vegetables. They also work well with roasted potatoes or corn. Leftovers keep in the fridge for several days, and the burgers freeze well, which makes them useful for planning ahead or feeding a crowd again later.

Prep the teriyaki black bean burgers

Try these teriyaki black bean burgers for a high-protein vegan meal that works well for cookouts or family dinners. Black beans, rice, and tofu make the burgers filling, flavorful, and easy to share. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 8 Ingredients 2 cups cooked black beans or mixed beans

1 cup cooked short-grain brown rice

1 cup silken tofu

2 heaped tbsp mild salsa

1 tbsp umami paste with ginger

1 tbsp lime zest

1 red onion chopped

2–3 garlic cloves minced

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp smoked paprika optional

2 tbsp teriyaki sauce

1 tbsp tamari

½ cup fresh coriander minced

1 cup sourdough breadcrumbs

Vegan mayonnaise for serving Instructions Preheat the oven to 180° (350°), gas 4.

Line two baking trays with parchment paper. In a large bowl, mash the beans with a fork or potato masher. Add the cooked rice, tofu, salsa, umeboshi paste and lime zest, and mix well.

Warm a splash or two of filtered water in a small pan and sauté the red onion, garlic, dried herbs, paprika and teriyaki for 5–7 minutes.

Add this mixture to the bowl and stir to combine. Fold in the fresh coriander and breadcrumbs.

Take a heaped tablespoon of the mixture and squeeze together with your hands to form a burger. If not cohesive enough, add some more breadcrumbs.

Place on the baking trays and cook the burgers in the middle of the oven for 25 minutes, turning once halfway through.

Makes 8 good-sized burgers.

Double or triple the quantities and freeze for quick lunch/dinner options.

Republished with permission from Go Vegan: A Guide to Delicious, Everyday Food – for the Health of Your Family and the Planet by Marlene Watson-Tara, published by Lotus Publishing, 2019.

Marlene Watson-Tara is a plant-based nutrition educator, author, and co-founder of the Human Ecology Project. Her forthcoming book, Macrobiome: How the Planet Governs Human Ecology and a Healthy Microbiome, is scheduled to launch at the Oxford Literary Festival in March 2026. See their upcoming lecture at Oxford here, and learn more on their website MACROVegan.

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