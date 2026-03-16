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Dinner Lunch Vegan Recipes

Teriyaki Black Bean Burgers

Serving a crowd? Make them these tasty teriyaki black bean burgers

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2 Minutes Read

teriyaki black bean burgers with brown rice, silken tofu, vegan mayo, and lime zest If you're serving kids use regular paprika instead of smoked - Media Credit: Marlene Watson-Tara
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These teriyaki black bean burgers make a high-protein, vegan option that works well for group meals. The recipe makes eight, which suits cookouts, family dinners, or casual gatherings. The flavor leans savory and slightly sweet, with teriyaki and herbs carrying through each bite. They appeal to adults and kids alike, especially when served in buns with simple toppings.

Black beans give these burgers their structure and help keep them filling. They supply plant protein, fiber, and slow-digesting carbohydrates, which help keep energy steady. Brown rice and tofu add more substance, while herbs, lime zest, and salsa keep the flavor bright. Marlene Watson-Tara includes this recipe in her cookbook Go Vegan, where the focus stays on whole foods that nourish without complicating everyday cooking.

Read more: Baked French Fries (Oil-Free)

Serve the burgers in buns with salad, or plate them with grains and vegetables. They also work well with roasted potatoes or corn. Leftovers keep in the fridge for several days, and the burgers freeze well, which makes them useful for planning ahead or feeding a crowd again later.

Prep the teriyaki black bean burgers

Try these teriyaki black bean burgers for a high-protein vegan meal that works well for cookouts or family dinners. Black beans, rice, and tofu make the burgers filling, flavorful, and easy to share.
teriyaki black bean burgers with brown rice, silken tofu, vegan mayo, and lime zest
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Duration40 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings8

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cooked black beans or mixed beans
  • 1 cup cooked short-grain brown rice
  • 1 cup silken tofu
  • 2 heaped tbsp mild salsa
  • 1 tbsp umami paste with ginger
  • 1 tbsp lime zest
  • 1 red onion chopped
  • 2–3 garlic cloves minced
  • 1 tsp ground coriander
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika optional
  • 2 tbsp teriyaki sauce
  • 1 tbsp tamari
  • ½ cup fresh coriander minced
  • 1 cup sourdough breadcrumbs
  • Vegan mayonnaise for serving

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 180° (350°), gas 4.
  • Line two baking trays with parchment paper. In a large bowl, mash the beans with a fork or potato masher. Add the cooked rice, tofu, salsa, umeboshi paste and lime zest, and mix well.
  • Warm a splash or two of filtered water in a small pan and sauté the red onion, garlic, dried herbs, paprika and teriyaki for 5–7 minutes.
  • Add this mixture to the bowl and stir to combine. Fold in the fresh coriander and breadcrumbs.
  • Take a heaped tablespoon of the mixture and squeeze together with your hands to form a burger. If not cohesive enough, add some more breadcrumbs.
  • Place on the baking trays and cook the burgers in the middle of the oven for 25 minutes, turning once halfway through.
  • Makes 8 good-sized burgers.
  • Double or triple the quantities and freeze for quick lunch/dinner options.

Republished with permission from Go Vegan: A Guide to Delicious, Everyday Food – for the Health of Your Family and the Planet by Marlene Watson-Tara, published by Lotus Publishing, 2019.

Marlene Watson-Tara is a plant-based nutrition educator, author, and co-founder of the Human Ecology Project. Her forthcoming book, Macrobiome: How the Planet Governs Human Ecology and a Healthy Microbiome, is scheduled to launch at the Oxford Literary Festival in March 2026. See their upcoming lecture at Oxford here, and learn more on their website MACROVegan.

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black bean

burger

high protein

kid friendly

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vegan recipes

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The Author

Marlene Watson-Tara

A lover of animals, nature and passionate about human ecology. An eternal optimist, she is focused on increasing the number of people worldwide who understand the powerful impact of their food choices. She has been a healthy vegan and an active advocate of a whole-food plant-based diet and vegan life for over three decades. A highly profiled and dedicated health counsellor and teacher with fifty years of experience in the health and wellness industry. She has designed and presented corporate and personal programmes covering most aspects of nutrition and wellbeing. Aside from nutritional science, her approach draws from the fields of Macrobiotics, ecological sustainability and her studies in Traditional Chinese Medicine. She is the author of Macrobiotics for All Seasons, Eating as If All Life Matters, Weight Loss Nature’s Way, and Go Vegan, and soon to be published, as co-author with Bill Tara, Macrobiome - How the planet governs human ecology and a healthy microbiome. Both Bill and Marlene present their latest books each year at the Oxford Literary Festival, alongside hosting their own one-day event that includes a delicious plant-based lunch. Marlene also designs the vegan menus for the Oxford gala dinners each year. She has worked with clients from royalty to global business leaders, many from the world of movies and art in the UK, Europe, the USA and Australia. Designing bespoke nutritional programmes for them whilst training their private chefs in plant-based nutrition brings incredible success to all her clients. Marlene and her husband, Bill Tara, teach online training programmes and have graduates of their Macrobiotic Vegan Health Coach Programme in 28 countries. In 2003, Bill and Marlene first outlined their vision to create the Human Ecology Project to serve their shared vision of a healthy world for humans and non-humans alike. The charity produces educational videos and materials for schools, colleges, and universities, as well as the general public.

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