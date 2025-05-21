High-Protein Vegan Meal Prep: 7 Easy Mix And Match Meals

Stephanie Manzinali, known for running the That Vegan Babe YouTube channel, recently shared a video showcasing how she prepares high-protein vegan recipes throughout the week using meal prep. In the video, she walks viewers through a fresh take on meal prepping that prioritizes flexibility and speed. Instead of prepping full meals, she preps individual components – including proteins, carbs, sauces, and toppings – that can be combined in multiple ways throughout the week. The result: seven high-protein vegan meals that are nutritious, varied, and ready in minutes.

Manzinali has built her platform around making high-protein plant-based eating approachable for everyday life. Her content includes easy recipes, meal prep guides, and evidence-based nutrition tips aimed at helping people eat more plants while hitting their fitness and wellness goals. She often highlights the importance of planning ahead, especially when protein is a priority, and her channel reflects a balanced, non-restrictive approach to vegan living.

In this video, Manzinali prepares a range of versatile staples, then shows how to combine them into meals like shawarma bowls, nourish bowls, pesto pasta, and vegan crunch wraps. The method, she says, is perfect for people who want variety without cooking from scratch every night, and it will take around two hours to prepare it all in advance.

Read more: ‘I Turned My Kitchen Into A Vegan Café For My Friends’

Vegan meal prep in under two hours

Watch Stephanie Manzinali’s video for the full recipes:

Manzinali begins with a flavorful shawarma tofu, made by tearing tofu into chunks and marinating it in tomato paste, soy sauce, olive oil, and spices before baking. While that’s in the oven, she roasts baby potatoes with olive oil and salt, noting that these keep well and reheat beautifully.

Next up is turmeric rice, simply cooked with turmeric, salt, and black pepper, then portioned into silicone molds and frozen. This shortcut makes it easy to grab a single portion and reheat when needed. For sauces, she prepares a textured vegan pesto with fresh basil, walnuts, garlic, and lemon juice, and a smooth cashew garlic sauce that’s creamy without any dairy or eggs.

She also makes smoky crumbled tempeh with paprika, soy sauce, and maple syrup, and quick-pickled onions using just vinegar. Washed and dried lettuce is stored for easy salad assembly, while tofu ricotta – used for breakfast or pasta – is blended with cashews, lemon juice, and seasonings. Finally, she preps tiramisu protein balls with oat flour, dates, espresso, and vegan chocolate protein powder for a sweet, protein-packed treat.

Meal prep recipes

YouTube / That Vegan Babe The shawarma bowl is Manzinali’s highlight of the week

Using these building blocks, Manzinali creates seven different meals. Breakfasts include a high-protein caprese toast made with ciabatta, pesto, tofu ricotta, cherry tomatoes, and balsamic glaze. She also suggests a sweet version of the toast with nut butter, sweet ricotta, and berries.

Lunch and dinner options start with potato nachos, where roasted potatoes are topped with smoky tempeh, lettuce, olives, pickled onions, and a drizzle of garlic sauce. Her shawarma bowl is a standout: turmeric rice, reheated tofu, salad, pickles, and garlic sauce come together for a dish she says “tastes even better than takeout.”

A quick pesto pasta includes chickpea pasta, pesto, and smoky tempeh, paired with a simple side salad using her prepped lettuce and onions. She also makes a vegan take on a Crunchwrap Supreme using shawarma tofu, garlic sauce, and fresh toppings wrapped in a crispy tortilla, which she confidently declares “better than Taco Bell.”

Her pesto nourish bowl combines potatoes, avocado, tempeh, lettuce, and hemp seeds with a generous spoonful of pesto. And while she didn’t show it in the video, the seventh recipe is a creamy tomato pasta with tofu ricotta swirled in, paired with broccoli cooked in the same pot.

You can find more high-protein vegan recipes on the That Vegan Babe YouTube channel.

Read more: 3 Tofu Marinades That Will Change Your Life